Billie Eilish is chosen as ‘Person of the Year’ by PETA and celebrates with a change of look | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer left her blonde hair behind

As time goes, Billie eilish He shows more and more his concern for animals and the treatment we give them, encouraging his followers to stop using products that harm them and to reduce their consumption. Now the singer fIt is recognized by “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals” (PETA, for its acronym in English).

The organization that seeks to make people aware that animals are sentient beings announced through its social networks that the young singer was its Person of the Year ”.

“From launching a collection of vegan Air Jordan sneakers to executive producing the vegan documentary They’re Trying to Kill Us, Billie is never afraid to speak out in the face of injustice. She also caused a sensation when she agreed to wear an Oscar de la Renta dress at the Met Gala, ONLY if the brand agreed to stop wearing fur. And so he did, ”the PETA post on Billie Eilish reads.

Billie Eilish makeover

One of the things that her fans love the most about the singer, apart from her music, is her style and it is that every time she can, she exploits it with different colors and outfits.

Now, Billie Eilish decided to leave blonde hair behind how much it reminds us of its original tone and returned to dark brown, showing a hair so dark that it goes back to when he rose to fame with a green and black tone in his hair.

“Did you miss me?”, Reads the description of the photo where Billie Eilish showed her fans her new look.