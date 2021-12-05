Bershka has the green coat with which Kendall Jenner set the trend

Well into autumn and with our mind set on winter, it is clear that we can already get an idea of ​​which shades have been the most popular at this time of year. Among them is the green, a color that has stomped on the catwalks and has been crowned as one of the most trendy of the season, showing off both in dresses, shirts, skirts, accessories, and of course, in coats.

One of the pioneers when it came to wearing lemon green jackets was Kendall Jenner. Long before it became a trend, the model was already betting on a coat of this brand color Saks Potts. A design composed of fabulous fur on cuffs and lapel that did not go unnoticed by anyone and with which he once again validated his position as a style icon throughout the globe.

With this choice, the influencer broke with that belief that wearing muted colors in winter is more successful than opting for bright tones. In fact, one of the brands low cost best known of our country has wanted to rescue from the past this successful coat so that having it in our closet is easier than ever. It has been the team of Bershka in charge of creating a jacket practically identical to the one that Kim Kardashian’s sister wore in 2018, although much cheaper. It is a green fur effect coat with hair on both the cuffs and the lapel combined with a matching belt. A must have That cannot be missing in your wardrobe at this time and that you can get both on the Bershka website and in a physical store for 59.99 euros. In addition, it is still available in all sizes from XS to L.

The simplest plan B

If you love the color green but don’t dare to mix leatherette with hair, we have the solution. Other firms low cost they have got down to work when it comes to making coats for all tastes with the tonality of the season as the protagonist. This has been the case with Mango. The Spanish multinational has brought to light a patterned three-quarter wool jacket oversize It is also available both in the physical store and on the website in all sizes for 79.99 euros. A simpler option B, but just as new.