Benedict Cumberbatch admits he did not bathe to act in The Power of the Dog

That 2021 is a great professional year for Benedict Cumberbatch it is not a novelty. In just a few days, we will see him in the shoes of Doctor Strange on Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as recently showed off with his leading role in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. However, his greatest challenge was in a film that from this week can be found in the catalog of Netflix: The Power of the Dog.

Translated as The Power of the Dog, the film is among the 10 most viewed of the moment. Next to Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, the British actor tells this haunting tale in which a domineering but charismatic farmer waged a cruel war against his sister-in-law and nephew. Everything gets complicated when old secrets come to light.

Critics praised the work of the entire cast, which moves under the direction and script adapted from Jane campion. So much so that those moviegoers who enjoyed the film defined it as a before and after in Cumberbatch’s filmography and were encouraged to predict that from his work he has enormous possibilities of winning a Oscar in the next awards season.

In recent days, the interpreter revealed a fact about the preparation of his character. He himself said that decided to stop bathing with the aim of getting closer to his role. In this western in which he personifies a rancher, it seemed to him that it was opportune to delve into the habits of his role. In conversation with Usa Today, he said that in the end it did not seem like a good idea and that it was quite uncomfortable.

Filming took place in New Zealand. In this sense, he explained: “My family hadn’t gotten there and I thought I could. Then they would invite me out to eat sushi or go for a walk and I was giving off a bad smell. It was not a good time to hug me or take a selfie with me, I had a biohazard zone around mer ”. In this way, the decision lasted only a few days and he resumed his showers although he requested that his wardrobe was kept dirty.

