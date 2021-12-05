Ben Affleck says it was beautiful to get back with Jennifer Lopez

More than a decade ago the public had to put up with the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Their union and commitment meant that the couple was present in all the media, even when at that time we were still far from the viral news. Whether it was in a music video of the singer or in the movie Gigli – 6%, all were aware of these two. Eventually they broke up and each went their own way. She marrying Marc Anthony and he doing the same to Jennifer Garner after meeting her on the set of Daredevil: The Man Without Fear – 44%. To the surprise of many, the happy couple found in 2021 the perfect opportunity to reunite and they are as surprised as their followers.

Keep reading: Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez: “I am in awe of her impact on the world”

Beyond her singing career, Jennifer Lopez He has made a great effort to conquer the world of acting and the truth is that he has managed to advance a lot. While it is true that she has titles such as Chief by Accident – 30% or Close Obsession – 10% in his career, he also has Wall Street Scammers – 92%, a role many hoped would take her far in that year’s awards season. In addition, his presence and physique continue to give much to talk about among his followers and the press. It is clear that J.Lo still has a lot to offer and he will not stop anytime soon despite the criticism about his work and his love life.

For its part, Ben affleck has fueled a very successful track record, but one of the trickier points came with Batman’s role in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. The actor’s arrival at the Snyderverse greatly divided audiences and still causes debate and lawsuits among fans. Some see him as the best Batman and others as the worst. Affleck intended to give himself another chance by writing, directing, and starring in The Batman, but the project was eventually taken out of his hands and put in the hands of Matt Reeves, who changed the whole concept and replaced him with Robert Pattinson. This caused a wave of ridicule towards his person and what we now know as Sad Affleck. After her divorce from Jennifer garner and being in a very bad moment on a personal level, many photos of him were shared, creating memes.

As with the singer, the actor’s private life became a media circus. His relationship with Ana de Armas caused a lot of controversy due to the age difference and everything that happened during their breakup. But just as Affleck was ready to reprise his role as Batman in The Flash and just as he wrote and acted in The Last Duel – 86%, one of the best movies of the year, he too was ready to return to public life and surprised everyone when he was presented with Jennifer Lopez in a renewed relationship.

You may also like: Ben Affleck Ruined the Batman Franchise, Says George Clooney

Since then they have both been in the news either because of their constant displays of affection in public or because of how well they talk about each other. If you are reading this and are curious about how they came back after all these years, you will be left with the desire, as none have revealed how the process was. Nevertheless, Ben affleck explained in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal (via Vulture) that he was also surprised, but considers their love story to be beautiful and worth telling:

I can say that it is definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things that I really value in all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not only the person I want to be, but the person I really feel that I am, who is not perfect, but someone who tries hard and cares a lot about being honest, authentic and responsible. It’s hard to say who benefits the most without going into gossipy details. I could only say that I feel great about being very healthy. AND YES IT IS a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell. I will write it all down. And then I’ll set it on fire.

This strange intensity is not uncommon for the actor, and the mention of being healthy feels strange, but perhaps it is a clue to how they reconnected. Maybe a scare led you to rethink and reflect on your past relationships or maybe it’s just a way of saying that you appreciate being in a good time in your life in all aspects.

During this interview, Ben affleck He talked a lot about second chances, whether at work or in private life, which leads to the belief that he was the one who seized the opportunity to get close to Jennifer Lopez after he broke his engagement with Alex Rodriguez. According to other gossip, Rodriguez was unfaithful to the singer and despite his apologies she could not trust him again, so she decided not to continue with the wedding plans. We will see to which strange places this renewed couple will take us and how many more gossip we will hear about their private lives and the meeting that sparked the idea of ​​trying again.

Do not leave without reading: The Flash: Ben Affleck Says He Had More Fun Being Batman Than Other Movies