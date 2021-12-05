Ben Affleck put his traumatic childhood into words – Para Ti Magazine

He also reflected on the transcendence of the father’s role in the children’s lives.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the actor opened up about the importance of having not one, but two parents present in a child’s life, since the actor said that it is something that he did not always have in his own childhood.

“It is important to have two parents for the upbringing and education of a child. The most important thing for me is to be a good father. “

An absence that marked him

“Children need to be taught. What to do, how to behave. What should be its valueit is. The ways my father did that for me are really significant, as are the ways he was absent. “ said Affleck.

He added that children need a father in their life for positive reinforcement, explaining:

“I got it from my father, and I missed him when he wasn’t there. Somehow I could see both sides: growing up with … and without a father “

Now as to how your ex feels Jennifer garner about it, she told Vanity fair in 2015 that both she and Affleck is it so “completely in line with what we expect of them” when it comes to your children.