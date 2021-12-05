Ben Affleck appreciates his second chance without alcohol

Ben affleck is open to “second chances” in life after having managed to stay sober .

is open to “second chances” in life after having managed to stay . The actor acknowledges that the divorce from Jennifer Garner and the pain he caused his children led him to alcoholism .

and the pain he caused his children led him to . Ben Affleck shows his muscles again for his new movie and shows that he is in top shape

Ben Affleck is a new man: keep an eye on his transformation thanks to his training and new diet

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, Ben affleck has opened up about his personal experience overcoming the alcoholism and the wounds that have led him to where he is today.

“There is much that I would like my young man to understand. Some things honestly that I am now aware of or that I feel sad about to be totally honest with everyone because most were mistakes“said the actor of The Indomitable Will Hunting, according to People. “These are things that I wish I had done differently, that are rooted in that instinct that looks to the past and I think I could have avoided all that pain. I wish I couldn’t have caused all that pain. I wish I had better understood the nature of what was difficult for me in life, “he confessed.

In addition, he added that he wishes “he had not learned some lessons the hard way.” The “difficulties” of alcoholism helped him “learn those things in an authentic and meaningful way.” According to him, in reality they are the lessons that he had already “internalized”, that had created his current values ​​”even if they were born of failure.” “The only real cure for alcoholism is suffering. You just hope that your suffering stops somewhere before it destroys your life, “he added.

The artist recognizes that his attitude in life has evolved in recent years as he undergoes these harsh lessons. “I used to be irritated by what people could say. ‘Oh, I have these problems and I’m thankful for them,’ I used to think. ‘Nonsense, you are not thankful for disasters, for creating pain and debris in your life. Tell the shit you feel and that you would want to do better! ‘”Said the Oscar-winning actor.” For the past five years, I’ve just been really grateful for the difficulties I’ve had. It is not insignificant, because a lot of the pain is rooted in the pain that I caused other people. And it has become the hardest thing in my life, “he acknowledged.

Currently, Ben Affleck, who has reconciled with his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, is grateful for “second chances.”

“Life is difficult and we always fail and fortunately we learn from those mistakes,” he explained. “The only thing you really need is to take advantage of the occasions when you have a second chance.. Obviously I tried to take advantage. I have not always succeeded, but in the cases in which I have been able, they have become factors that define my life, “he added.

Affleck and Lopez attend the premiere of The Last Duel. Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer garner, with whom he has three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel Affleck. They divorced in 2018.

The actor had previously spoken openly about problems with alcoholism. In an interview with People this year, she commented: “When my life became stressful, which happened mainly when I had to face disappointment and the pain that the divorce caused my children, it affected me deeply.” “He didn’t want to see them hurt. I found myself drinking more and more every night alone at home. It was something he was doing to avoid dealing with painful feelings. My parents divorced when I was young. I know what a pain like that is, “he confessed.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io