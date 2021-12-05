Bella de la Vega boasts success on OnlyFans; earn 80 thousand pesos a month

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 09.30.2021 20:34:52





Bella de la Vega, who has not stopped appearing on television after the death of his ex-partner, José Ángel García, father of Gael García Bernal, recently opened his OnlyFans account to share “sexy photos“and at the moment it has been very successful, as he boasted in an interview with the program First hand.

“I am a hard worker and I am always looking for where to get ahead. I studied administration and I have always been very good at being an entrepreneur, andThen I started with my OnlyFans page; I’ve always done modeling, so I’m used to posing and projecting something“, said the famous.

Also, De la Vega assured that on the platform “mit went well, I’m very happy. I don’t do things like some girls who make it very explicit and all that. I am very composed, I am a person who has respect for myself and for those I love, for my family. I take it calmly, but they are sexy photos, beautiful photos and the fans have liked them ”.

Later, Bella confirmed the rumor that with her OnlyFans she earned 80 thousand pesos a month: “Yes because sometimes it’s more because you have more fans. Sometimes you have less because they no longer subscribe, they forget and you send them a reminder to subscribe again. You are giving a follow-up, but almostI always do well, thank God”.

“My question is: why do they criticize? How does it affect them or how do those who criticize help you to get ahead? What right do people feel to criticize? Nobody comes to knock on your door and say ‘Do you need something?’, The only thing that is easy is to criticize, but I don’t care, it slips me, “he concluded regarding the criticism he has received for joining this platform .

yhc