“Being The Ricardos’ was a Mount Everest to climb”

“A mount Everest to climb”: this is how Javier Bardem has described his role in the latest Hollywood film in which you have participated, Being the ricardos, which stars alongside Nicole Kidman to tell the story of the complicated marriage of Desi Arnaz and the iconic Lucille Ball, two of the most important figures on American television. “The role came to me a month and a half in advance to prepare,” Bardem explained to Efe on the red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in the heart of Manhattan, before the first screening of the film.

“The challenge was precisely to relax, to go phrase by phrase, video to video, audio to audio. (…) To gain a little more every day of security, that this character could do,” said the Spaniard, who rrevealed that he had wanted to get into Arnaz’s skin for “years”, a Cuban-American actor who managed to succeed on the small screen in the US For Bardem, Arnaz was a character “bigger than life“As they say here; huge.” Together with his wife, Lucille Ball, he starred in one of the best-known comedies in the United States, I love lucy, a show that in the 50s was faithfully followed by half of the country’s viewers, that is, some 16 million people.

Kidman confessed that facing such a beloved character as Lucille Ball was difficult. “Initially it was very overwhelming, but then I loved playing it,” he said. “She freed me. I am much more rigid and angular. She was very physical and a good dancer, something that I think many people do not know, “added the Australian, thus referring to the criticism received by the director and screenwriter, Aaron Sorkin, when it became known that he had selected Kidman.

barrage of criticism

And is that social networks were not very kind when in January it was announced that Kidman would get into the shoes of Ball and Bardem in that of Arnaz. The choice of the female lead was not liked because unlike Kidman, Lucille Ball was a very expressive actress, with great gestures and a very physical comedy, and because another interpreter, Debra Messing, had already portrayed Ball on previous occasions, and had been highly applauded. The one with the male lead was also unpleasant because it was about a Spanish actor playing a Cuban-American, and negative comments pointed out that there were many actors from Latin America to choose from to play Arnaz.

“I ignored it, because I had the advantage of knowing what the film was about,” director Aaron Sorkin told EFE about the barrage of criticism on the Internet before shooting began. “I am sure that I chose the two best actors and the people who come to see the film will think the same,” said the director. The first critics agree with him and there is even talk of the possibility that both Bardem and Kidman opt for an Oscar, although the Spanish describe these rumors as “noise” that he prefers to ignore. “The only thing I want is to celebrate the pride and gratitude of belonging to such a film, a great film. The rest is noise that does not concern me or suit me,” Bardem concluded.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are threatened by serious personal accusations, political discredit and cultural taboos in behind-the-scenes drama Being the ricardos. Through a revealing insight into their complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes the viewer into the writers room and soundstage as it shows what happens to Ball and Arnaz out of doors in a critical week during the production of its innovative sitcom, I love lucy. Being the ricardos It also stars Jake Lacy, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat.