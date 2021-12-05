Battle Pass Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: skins and all rewards

The Season 1 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 3 is already here, and has brought with it a multitude of new skins, What Spider-man and The foundation. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you what they are all rewards of the new Battle Pass:

What is the Fortnite Battle Royale Battle Pass and how does it work?

The Battle Pass is a paid subscription, a premium service that is not necessary to play Fortnite, which is free, but highly recommended for those who spend more hours playing the game, as it offers access to exclusive content that cannot be obtained or unlocked in any other way. Each season has its own pass and these expire from season to season, so the Battle Pass of Season 1 of Chapter 3, for example, will not work for Season 2. All cost approximately € 7.99, but to buy them we have to first buy V-Bucks, the virtual currency of the game. V-Bucks are sold in batches through the digital store of the platforms we play on (the PlayStation Store in the case of PS4, for example). As each battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks, if we want to buy it we will need a batch of 1000 V-Bucks, which is sold for 7.99 euros.

We can enter the Battle Pass from the tab with your name in the Fortnite Battle Royale menu

However, there is also the option of getting the Battle Pass without spending a single euro. How? Well playing constantly. During the progress you will find levels that offer a sum of V-Bucks after unlocking them (usually 100 V-Bucks). This Battle Pass follows the progression system from the previous season: as we go up levels we will unlock pages, groups of cosmetic objects that we can get by exchanging them for Battle stars. Each level we go up will give us 5 Battle Stars that we can then use to buy Battle Pass items.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: all Battle Pass items

Here we show you the complete list of all Battle Pass rewards Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 3:

Page 1

Skin Shanta – Unlocked From The Beginning Skin Ronin – 9 Battle Stars Stela Mehndi – 4 Battle Stars Ancient Bloom Backpacking Accessory – 5 Battle Stars Shanta’s Flower of Life Graffiti – 3 Battle Stars Enchanted Flower of Life Hang Glider – 6 Battle Stars Bronze Scimitar Gathering Tool – 7 Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Banner Icon – 2 Battle Stars Ronin’s Revenge Loading Screen – 3 Battle Stars

Page 2

100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Gathering Tool Old Moon Blade – 7 Battle Stars Shanta’s Tale Loading Screen – 3 Battle Stars Moon Charge Gesture – 7 Battle Stars Flying Crescent Hang Glider – 6 Battle Stars Crimson Emblem Backpacking Accessory – 5 Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Lotus Touch Wrap – 4 Battle Stars Ronin Mission Graffiti – 3 Battle Stars Cyan Style for Ronin Skin – 8 Battle Stars

Page 3

Waning Moon Wrap – 4 Battle Stars Ancient Bloom Backpacking Accessory – 4 Battle Stars Ronin Flame Emote – 3 Battle Stars Little Monster Gesture – 7 Battle Stars Rising Flame Stele – 4 Battle Stars Military Llarmament Backpacking Accessory – 5 Battle Stars Danger Loading Screen – 3 Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Banner Icon – 2 Battle Stars Skin Lieutenant John Llama – 9 Battle Stars

Page 4

Better Than Ever Emoticon – 3 Battle Stars Gesture I love it! – 7 battle stars Graffiti Yum, Yum Ruminant! – 3 battle stars Lieutenant Flame Wrap – 4 Battle Stars Gathering Tool The Final Call – 7 Battle Stars Hang Gliding Woolly Mammoth – 6 Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Scouts Loading Screen – 3 Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Special Forces style for Lieutenant John Llama skin – 8 Battle Stars

Page 5

Haven’s Opus Music – 5 Battle Stars Ronin Skin Vest Style – 8 Battle Stars Bestiary Chest Backpacking Accessory – 5 Battle Stars Banner Icon – 2 Battle Stars Haven Mask Graffiti – 3 Battle Stars Nomad Treasure Wrap – 4 Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Haven Over the Trees Loading Screen – 3 Battle Stars Wild Spear Gathering Tool – 7 Battle Stars Skin Haven – 9 Battle Stars

Page 6

100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Cap Style for Skin Haven – 4 Battle Stars Bubble Gum Container Backpacking Accessory – 5 Battle Stars Chicloso Trail Stela – 4 Battle Stars Graffiti With the Force of a Chiclon – 3 Battle Stars Gum Crusher Gathering Tool – 7 Battle Stars Cryogenization Loading Screen – 3 Battle Stars Skin Chiclo – 9 Battle Stars Gesture Mua, Ha, Ha! – 7 battle stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars

Page 7

Chiclo Banner Icon – 2 Battle Stars Hang Gliding Chicloso – 6 Battle Stars Bubble Gum Emote – 7 Battle Stars Afflicted Bubblegum Wrap – 4 Battle Stars Chewy Sound Music – 5 Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Bitter Style for Chiclo skin – 8 Battle Stars Graffiti Under Your Gaze – 3 Battle Stars Tacky Mayhem Loading Screen – 3 Battle Stars Happy Bubblegum Emoticon – 3 Battle Stars

Page 8

Horned Heart Emoticon – 3 Battle Stars Celestial Pilot Stele – 4 Battle Stars Backpacking Accessory Backpack Sword Holder – 5 Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Skin Harlowe – 9 Battle Stars Harlowe’s Target Loading Screen – 3 Battle Stars Delta Wing Wyvern X77 – 6 Battle Stars Spiked Bat Gathering Tool – 7 Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars Cloak style for the Ronin skin, and Helmet style for the Ronin skin – 8 Battle Stars

Page 9

Spider-Man Banner Icon – 2 Battle Stars Emoticon Thwip! – 3 battle stars Skin Spider-Man – 9 Battle Stars Motorized Travel Music – 5 Battle Stars 100 V-Bucks – 5 Battle Stars A Distant View Loading Screen – 3 Battle Stars Gesture Is it … you? – 7 battle stars Spider-Man Backpack Backpacking Accessory – 5 Battle Stars Loose Thread Stela – 4 Battle Stars Harlowe Skin Sports Jacket Style – 8 Battle Stars

Page 10

