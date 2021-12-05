Bajofondo, Thunder, Museums at night, final of “Masterchef”: activities for the week – Tvshow – 12/05/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

Music from here and also from there in Montevideo and Punta del Este

Low bottom. Photo: Diffusion

Musical shows continue this week. The Argentine rapper, Thunder returns to the Summer Theater, on Tuesday 9, this time to say goodbye to “Daring.” Also on Tuesday but in Sala Zitarrosa La Mufa is presented.

On Thursday at 9:00 p.m. at the Antel Arena the super band will be presented Bottom which will also have a function in Punta del Este, on Saturday the 11th at Enjoy Punta del Este.

Also on Saturday, but at 10:30 p.m. in Medio y Medio it is presented Javier Malosetti at the festival that takes place in Punta Ballena. Same date, but in the Hugo Balzo del Sodre room the singer appears Clarisa Roldán.

The news coming to streaming services

Image from the series “And Just Like That …”

Many news are coming to the different streaming services. On HBOmax premieres Thursday And Just Like That, miniseries that follows the story of Sex and the city.

On Netflix premieres on Friday Unforgivable, a drama starring Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis. Also arrives Inspector Koo, the Korean version of the series Killing Eve. While on Amazon Prime Video the reality is released The Ferragnez which follows the life of blogger and influencer Chiara Ferragni and her husband, rapper Fedez. Also arrives Encounter, a science fiction story starring Riz ahmed and Octavia Spencer.

Different and nocturnal walk that became a classic

Museums at night, a must see. Photo: Marcelo Bonjour

As is tradition, on the second Friday in December, starting at 7:00 p.m., the Museums at night. This is the 16th edition of this cultural day in which museums and museographic collections from all over the country will open their doors to host a hundred artistic and recreational activities that invite you to visit them in that different light. The public will be able to enjoy permanent and temporary exhibitions, guided visits and recreational, educational and cultural experiences that will take place throughout the night. It is a free activity for the whole family.

“Masterchef” and “Showmatch”, two hits that come to an end

Marcelo Tinelli in “ShowMatch”. Photo: Twitter @ShowMatch

This week, Uruguayan television also has news. Thursday, at 9:00 p.m. will be the final of the second season of Masterchef: Celebrity whose definition will be between the actress Paula Silva and the priest Juan Andrés “Gordo” Verde, who arrived at this stage beating Sebastián Almada and Denis Ramos in the semifinal. In addition, on Friday at 11:30 p.m. Marcelo Tinelli’s farewell to this edition of Showmatch and therefore from La Academia, the contest whose winner is defined by Cachete Sierra, Mario Guerci, Cande Ruggeri, Agustín Barajas, Celeste Muriega and Noelia Marzol.

Two comedies, a musical, a classic and music to watch on the big screen

Image from the movie “Don’t look up.” Photo: Diffusion

The movie theaters this week are recharged. Before reaching the Netflix catalog, the comedy is released in theaters Don’t look up who star Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrencer, Jonah Hill and Meryl streep. The story centers on a group of astronomers who discover that a meteorite is coming, and they decide to make the news public. The new version of the classic is also released Love without barriers which is the first musical directed by Steven Spielberg. It is the story of Romeo and Juliet, turned into a gang rivalry in today’s New York.

Jorgelina Aruzzi and Roberto Moldavsky star Ex-married, Sabrina Farji’s comedy about a divorced couple who will have to live together again.

On Tuesday at Movie you will be able to see André Rieu’s Christmas concert: Christmas with André; Wednesday will return to the big screen The silence of the inocents; and there will also be music to watch on the big screen. Gorillaz, the largest virtual band in the world presents its show Song Machine Live.