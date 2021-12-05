Atlas vs Pumas: Los Zorros, to return to a Final after 22 years

It is the moment of truth. They give way to history or the Black Horse is still alive. Atlas and Pumas will play the last place at the End of Opening 2021. The Foxes want to continue dreaming and seek to return to a Final, something that has not occurred since the Summer 99, and with this go for his second title, but those of the UNAM They try to get up and get back into the title fight, just like it happened just a year ago.

The wards of Diego Cocca show that this tournament has left behind very bad streaks, they returned to a Semifinal for 17 years and now they are going for the other brand, talking face to face with the trophy, something that has 22 years without happening.

Atlas going for his second League Final in their history, in the first they failed against the Toluca in 1999, today they would have the advantage of closing at home and with their people. It should be remembered that your unique title, dating back 70 years, they got it when they were crowned for finishing at the top of the table, that is, a final was not played.

For this duel, the tapatíos arrive with an advantage on the global scoreboard. They won the Ida 1-0 with the annotation of The Emperor, Julius Caesar Furch, the Vuelta will be a total party in the Jalisco Stadium.

And although there is advantage, in Atlas there is no trust. These Pumas they got up two tournaments ago from a 4-0 against Blue Cross and in the Vuelta they won the same way to settle in the Final, so the Rojinegros do not want surprises.

To this duel both teams arrive with complete teams, Foxes and College with their best eleven, there is no time to save anything, and thus they will go out to the field of Colossus of the Calzada Independencia from Guadalajara.

The good news for Atlas the thing is Pumas has to go for the win with at least two goals ahead, and the residents of the capital have only done it once in the Jalisco Stadium, It was in 2018. Any red-black victory or tie will put the Atlas In the Final, even losing by one goal would give them the pass.

Those of Andres Lillini They have no other: it is to go to Jalisco and win by at least two goals ahead. The football plate looks exquisite. Atlas He will fight against history, and although it looks difficult, he is the favorite as he is the best seed in the general table when he finishes in second place.