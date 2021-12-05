Arm in arm – MVS Noticias

This is how the smallpox vaccine came to New Spain in the early years of the 19th century. In December 1802, Carlos IV (1748-1819), King of Spain, received news of a devastating smallpox outbreak in Peru. This disease struck a chord in the king. Two of his brothers had died of smallpox and, apparently, one of his daughters, the Infanta María Teresa, died of this same disease when she was only three years old. Affected by the news, Carlos IV asked his royal advisers to find a way to help the population of the viceroyalty of Peru and all those overseas territories that belonged to the Spanish crown, such as the viceroyalty of New Spain and the Philippines. One of the proposals presented to bring the vaccine to Hispanic America consisted of bringing a cloth impregnated with the vaccine; another, to carry it sealed between two glasses. Unfortunately, both options compromised both the efficacy of the vaccine and its purity. It would be the proposal of Francisco Xavier Balmis de Berenguer (1753-1819), surgeon and military doctor of the king’s court, which would send the vaccine outside of Spain. What would be the container for the valuable vaccine? The arms of 22 orphaned children.

Why in the arms? Isn’t it reprehensible to have used children as containers? These two questions, although pertinent, belong to very different areas: the first demands a technical, scientific answer; the second, on the other hand, a response of a moral and ethical nature. Let’s answer the first question. Before trying to take the vaccine to the other side of the sea, Europe was looking for a way to stop smallpox infections and prevent deaths caused by it. For this they used a method known as variolation, which consists of the inoculation of pus or crusts from smallpox lesions. It is known that variolization was practiced in China since the 16th century in three different ways: 1) placing cottons or cloths impregnated with pus or crusts from smallpox lesions in the nostrils; 2) blowing a mixture of pulverized crusts into the nose through a thin tube; and 3) wearing the clothes of people infected with smallpox. These methods were practiced on healthy people, especially children.

The logic behind this variolation process stems from the fact that not everyone who gets smallpox dies. But not only that, and this is the key point of the story, but those who have suffered from smallpox and have recovered, no longer get it again. That this happened may have led peoples of the past to believe that exposure to a disease can, in some way, protect us against it. This paradoxical intuition was the first step towards the discovery of vaccines and the saving of millions of lives.

The variolation carried out in China reached India and then Turkey. At the beginning of the 18th century, several English doctors returning to London from the Balkan region brought with them a detailed description of this unusual treatment for the deadly results of smallpox. However, it would be Lady Mary Wortley Montagu (1689-1762), wife of the British ambassador to the Ottoman Court, who would convince English high society to variolate children. During her stay in the cities of Edirne and Constantinople between 1717 and 1718, Lady Montagu was able to observe and document how elderly women scraped smallpox wounds with a needle which they then inserted into children’s limbs to protect them. Although those who were inoculated had fevers and suffered from systemic illness, they recovered. Amazed at this process, Lady Montagu had her two sons inoculated with the same method. Back in England during the smallpox epidemic of 1721, Lady Montagu requested that her two-year-old daughter be publicly inoculated. This caught the attention of the upper classes, prompting doctors to take variolization seriously.

Although rejection of this method was waning, it still had its detractors. Variolization had its disadvantages: 2 to 3% of those inoculated died of smallpox, others had severe reactions and, in addition, they could infect others after being inoculated. In addition, detractors emerged who based their rejection of variolation on religious and ethical beliefs.

You may be wondering when the much-touted Jenner entered the history of vaccines. Well, Edward Jenner (1749-1823) was the first to present by way of scientific investigation a method of inoculation of smallpox that did not have the disadvantages of variolization. Jenner, an English physician, grew up in rural Berkeley. There he came into contact with a surprising medical fact: the dairymen who had presented lesions of cowpox due to their contact with sick cows, did not get human smallpox even when they were exposed to it. With this in mind, in May 1796, Jenner inoculated the son of one of her neighbors, eight-year-old James Phipps, with cowpox pus. The inoculated material was taken from a cowpox lesion from dairy farmer Sarah Nelmes. Little James was inoculated through two shallow incisions on his arm. He had a localized reaction for a few days and then made a full recovery. In July of that same year, Jenner inoculated James again, but now with matter from human smallpox lesions. James showed no reaction.

The vaccination, named for using the pus from cowpox, did not cause severe reactions, did not present cases of deaths (as long as the inoculated matter was not contaminated by other pathogens) and there was no risk of contagion between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Francisco Balmis knew well the benefits of vaccination. By 1803, it was known that the material needed for the vaccine was found in the lesions presented by those who were inoculated with cowpox. The vaccine consisted of pus that appeared between 9 and 10 days after vaccination. With this in mind, Balmis calculated that it would take 22 children to get the vaccine to America. At the beginning of the trip, he vaccinated two children. He waited 9 days to remove the pus from his arms and then vaccinated the next two. Thus, arm in arm, the vaccine reached the territories of the Spanish crown, both north and south of Hispanic America. From Acapulco, Balmis traveled to the Philippines to continue with the vaccination. His trip would end in Spain, from where he started. This was the first global vaccination campaign.

The moral problem? While vaccination saved thousands, perhaps millions, of people; the children used to carry the vaccine were mostly orphans. The Crown simply and plainly authorized that they could be used to transport the vaccine. Children were used for a good purpose, but in the end they were used.

Sapere aude! Dare to know!

@hzagal @karlapaola_ab

(Héctor Zagal and Karla Aguilar, co-authors of the article, are hosts of Dr. Zagal’s program)