Ariel Holan denied Leon taunts to Tigres bench

Jonathan Collazo

León, Guanajuato (Sent) / 05.12.2021 01:16:39





After the controversy over the row on the benches that occurred after León’s winning goal, the technical director of the Fiera, Ariel holan denied that his players they have mocked towards the bank of the Tigers, which tonight fell and were eliminated in the Semifinals of the Opening Tournament 2021.

“The same happened with Tigers, they shouted the goal with their teammates. There was no lack of respectThere was some insult there, and when it gets out of hand it is difficult to find tranquility. Lion he was not disrespectful. Neither his public nor the players ”, he pointed out.

At a press conference, the Argentine helmsman considered that, despite everything, the victory and the move to the Final was deserved for the Fierce, which reached its fourth final since returning to the First division in 2012.

“Just as Tigres won in the first leg and it was well deserved, today we won and well. Just as Tigres had to celebrate on the hour, now it was our turn“Added the strategist, who lives his first season in the MX League.

Finally, he spoke of the support that the team received from the fans, who in addition to making a corridor for them upon arrival at the Nou Camp Stadium, supported the players during the 90 minutes of the meeting.

“We were unaccustomed to playing full. It was hard for us to gain confidence in the game. The support of the people, of our people, was felt by Tigres. Just as in the first game it was difficult for us to have the ball … Tigers, he divided it and there we won. Beyond the goal, they did not have many, beyond the goal and the center at the end, “he concluded.