Ariana Grande had to keep the ‘secret’ of her beauty line for two years

The singer assured that one of the star products and the first to see the light will be a series of shadows, eyeliners and mascara. For her, the eyes are the door to our dreams and emotions: she says that various things can be communicated through them.

They can even express more than words. So she decided to search for products and highlight beauty from any angle. The products of REM Beauty They will be inspired by the 50s, 60s and 70s, where classic Hollywood glamor prevailed.

I have always visualized myself in different decades, I had the dream of belonging to different eras, I visualized myself with that makeup, with crazy hair, flashy clothes and belonging to the group of artists who changed generations ”–Ariana Grande.

Ariana is not afraid to venture into the world of beauty

Today there are many famous women who launch their makeup line on the market; such is the case of Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga or Jennifer Lopez; but for Ariana Grande, is not an impediment to enter the ranks of the industry and states that he does not see bad competition:

‘You never have enough makeup, in the same way that you never have enough songs in your playlist‘, said. ‘I even use the brands of my colleagues, just like I listen to their music. I will not say, there are already many female artists, on the contrary, I am an admirer of their work, of the things they do, the empire they are forming, it is only a way of telling their story. ‘

REM Beauty very soon among your favorites

If you are a fan of Ariana Grande or the makeupIt’s time to make room on your dressing table, as the ‘Positions’ interpreter is more than ready to launch her first line of cosmetics. Ariana’s followers did their homework and discovered an account on Instagram call REM Beauty which included a website with the same name.