Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson leave us speechless with their tribute to pop divas

Last Monday, November 29, the coaches of the program The voice in the United States participated in the Tonight show from Jimmy Fallon to offer a preview of what is to come in the upcoming season. And it’s no wonder that Kelly Clarkson’s intervention and Ariana Grande.





For the occasion, the four cars were invited to participate in the popular section of the Fallon program That’s my jam. So two teams were formed, one consisting of Kelly Clarkson and John legend, and the other, by Ariana Grande and Blake shelton, and the winner could donate the prize at stake to an NGO.

The big moment came when Kelly and Ariana faced the so-called Mixtape Medley, where they were succeeding each other singing hits by great pop divas. Ariana started with Oops… I Did It Again, Britney Spears, and immediately afterwards, Clarkson ripped off with Any Man of Mineby Shania Twain.





The thing was heating up at the same time that both boasted of their imposing voices, while they were interpreting songs of Cher, Whitney houston or Alanis Morissette. When Ariana started singing It’s All Coming Back to Me Now from Celine dion it left everyone dumbfounded. And the same thing happened when Kelly Clarkson showed her power by covering Un-Break My Heart, from Toni Braxton.

In the end, they forgot that this was a contest, and began to vocally wrap each other up. Quite a dream for the many fans of both divas, who began to share this television moment on social networks, which It almost seemed like a mini-concert.

A great way to warm up your engines for the new season of The voice in the United States, in which Ariana Grande debuts as coach (and has already shown that it arrives in top form).