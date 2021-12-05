Ariana DeBose and David Álvarez shine as undisputed stars in Steven Spielberg’s new film

At first, the simple idea seemed a complete heresy, because “West Side Story”, the celebrated Broadway musical premiered in 1957 with lyrics written by the legendary Stephen Sondheim, was embodied six decades ago in a feature film that is still considered an unquestionable classic. film and won 10 Academy Awards (including Best Picture).

So now having what many still consider a ‘remake’ (even though it is actually the second film adaptation of the theatrical staging) sounded as unnecessary as it was pretentious, even when it became known that the man in charge of the insane project It was none other than Steven Spielberg.

However, this week, and after the rigorous press functions before the commercial premiere on December 10, the embargo on criticism was lifted, and these have been massively positive, as evidenced by the 93% approval that currently holds the tape on Rotten Romatoes and commentary from specialists who are already talking about the growing possibility that the work will be nominated in important categories of the upcoming awards events.

What has just been said has also placed in the center of attention Ariana DeBose, a descendant of Puerto Ricans who has participated in numerous musicals but was practically unknown to large audiences, and who has aroused all kinds of enthusiasm with her interpretation of Anita, the energetic ‘Nuyorican’ who was already immortalized by the legendary Rita Moreno (who won an Oscar for the role and who also participates in the present film making herself expensive from a role specially created for the occasion).

But we must not take our eyes off David Álvarez, the son of Cubans born in Canada who puts himself in the shoes of another of the protagonists, Bernardo, Anita’s boyfriend and leader of the ‘Nuyorican’ gang of the Sharks, constantly faced by the Jets, who are Anglo-Saxons.

In the interview by Zoom that they recently offered us, and that you can also see here in its video version, DeBose and Álvarez talk about the challenges involved in participating in this ambitious production, about how important the use of Spanish is in it. adaptation, the pride they feel in their roots and the diversity that exists in the Latino community that lives in the United States.

I’ve already seen the film and you two are amazing in it, but I imagine you were at least a little nervous starting to make it, because it was going to be directed by Steven Spielberg and it had the antecedent of a “little movie” from sixty years ago. which took ten Oscars.

Alvarez: For me, one of the best lessons this gave me was trusting yourself, believing in yourself, and having the confidence of knowing that you have something unique to bring to the table. When they told me he was going to play Bernardo, it was intimidating, because he was afraid of being compared to George Chakiris, who played him in the previous film, who was perfect and who I admire a lot as an artist.

I felt like I had to break free from that and do my thing, and that’s where Steven Spielberg, [el guionista] Tony Kushner and the entire team really went out of their way to help us find our characters within ourselves, to trust our instincts. I am eternally grateful for it.

DeBose at another point on the tape. (Niko Tavernise)

DeBose: It was absolutely overwhelming and exciting and wonderful, and there were times when I was like, ‘What was I thinking?’ [risas] But I think there is no better time than now for this film to be presented to the world, because it celebrates the entirety of our diaspora, and that is incredible.

Comparisons are unavoidable, but two things must be allowed to exist at once. The 1961 film will always be a classic, but our version and our performances stand up for themselves, offering something that audiences have not seen before. I think all viewers are going to be very surprised by how authentic this story feels and by the level of integrity that went into making it.

Speaking of new things, there is a lot of Spanish, and you obviously already knew that because of the script; But did you also know that there would be no English subtitles at that time? Because it is a decision that makes the experience different depending on the language that each viewer uses.

DeBose: For Latinos, isn’t it nice that we’re not treated differently? This is like a small and subtle offering of acceptance, of saying ‘this language is valid, it is good and it is important’. Also, it makes people come closer to the language, because you may not speak Spanish, but you know what they are saying; you can feel it.

Alvarez: I think it was a great decision. I don’t know if it was Steven who specifically wanted that …

DeBose: I heard it from Steven. He told me it was his decision.

Alvarez: … and I think it was a great idea, because being an audience member, it makes you feel like you’re inserting yourself into the lives of these characters and trying to figure out what’s going on, whether it’s on the side of the Sharks or in that of the Jets. It makes you an observer who seeks to understand the difficulties of these cultures and what these people have had to go through. It is something that I support one hundred percent and that I adore.

Álvarez plays Bernardo, the leader of a gang. (Niko Tavernise)

You play a Puerto Rican couple from New York who are very intense. Ariana, your character, Anita, is trying to adapt to American society and doesn’t want those around her to speak Spanish, while David’s character, Bernardo, is super proud of his origin and speaks more Spanish, although she does too. does somehow. I understand that David was more exposed to the language growing up, and that it was more difficult for you. In that sense, do you think the characters reflect a bit the real experiences of the two?

DeBose: It is interesting that you say it. It must be an unconscious parallel, not something that was put into the script for that specific reason. But Anita wants to assimilate, and that’s something I can fully relate to because of the way I was raised. I didn’t necessarily have the opportunity to immerse myself in my Hispanic origins growing up, and this movie was an incredible gift for me, because it opened the biggest window I have ever had when it comes to accepting all the parts that make me up and feeling completely accepted. for my Puerto Rican community. It was a fascinating process; David could see my growth to be all that I am.

Alvarez: This as a testimony of what happened to our parents’ generation, who had to choose between spreading their culture and language among their children or not. That is why there is so much variety and so many differences in Latino families that migrate to the United States. It is sad that our parents had to come to the idea that perhaps it was better not to teach Spanish to their children or to let them know about their own culture, because something like that was not accepted in this country. That is why this movie is so important; because it’s okay to teach the new generation what your culture is.

DeBose: Everything is part of yourself. The lesson here is that there are certain dangers in assimilation, and that is a discussion that must also be started. But I think it is also important to note that there is no one way to be Latino, especially in today’s world. We have many experiences that present themselves in very different ways, and all of them need to be validated so that we can move forward, find acceptance, take our rightful place, and make our voices heard.

Alvarez: Making this movie brought us so close to who we are and where we come from. I think our parents are going to be very proud that things are changing, that we have a director like Steven Spielberg willing to give us a voice and say, ‘Hey, it’s okay to share your culture with the new generations.’

Ariana, you said there are different Latinos, and you are an Afro-Latino. So is your character, obviously, and he even mentions the word “black” in the movie. That community is underrepresented in film and television, so this must be important to you.

DeBose: When the prospect of playing Anita was presented to me, I realized that this job was going to give me the opportunity to create the role model that I never had. I had Rita Moreno, of course, but the truth is that she doesn’t look like me. It took a long time in my life to realize that I could be both Black and Latina and that that is a very good thing. I think it is important for Latino youth to see that these intersecting identities are real and positive. Playing Anita, letting her be Afro-Latin, and being proudly Afro-Latin myself is a wonderful thing.