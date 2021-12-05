Anti-work slogans and manifestos appear on invoices from various US businesses.

While it sounds like a social media joke, it could be the work of hackers.

In the US, Reddit users have reported in recent weeks the appearance of slogans and anti-work manifestos on their pay receipts that encourage them to demand better wages and organize to achieve better working conditions.

“Are you paid badly? You have a protected legal right to discuss your salary with your co-workers (…) Bad salaries only exist because people are ‘willing’ to work for them,” reads one of the receipts shared on the network Social.

At the end of all messages, you are invited to visit a Reddit community known as ‘Antiwork’, which has accumulated thousands of followers and gaining popularity, and where unionization, low-paid jobs and abusive employers are discussed.

While it seems like a social media joke, according to Vice’s Motherboard digital magazine, the phenomenon could be the work of hackers who have managed to sabotage the receipt printing machines of various businesses.

Andrew Morris, an expert in cybersecurity, confirmed to the media that it is a remote work. The receipt printing orders were transmitted from the Internet to hackable printers, taking advantage of the security vulnerabilities of some of them.

Morris notes that “thousands of printers are exposed” and therefore it is difficult to confirm the exact number of compromised computers. “The person or people behind this are distributing the bulk printing from 25 separate servers, so blocking one IP is not enough,” he explains.

Some Internet users do not believe that it is a work done by ‘hackers’ and suggest that the manifestos are false and were printed by the workers of the affected establishments. Others believe that everything is part of a conspiracy to make it appear that Antiwork is engaging in illegal actions and undermine its credibility.