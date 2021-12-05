Anne Hathaway travels to the future in ‘Solos’

An Amazon Prime Video Anthology Series.

Anne Hathaway’s chapter is the first of the seven stories that make up the ‘Solos’ series, an Amazon Prime Video production and creative work by David Weil that addresses futuristic themes such as time travel or the meaning of life after death.

The 38-year-old actress plays Leah, an obsessive scientist in 2024 who attempts to travel through time using “Cauchy’s horizon,” known in physics as a light-like boundary, whose concept is named after scientist Augustin. -Louis Cauchy. In this episode, Hathaway does not disappoint with her performance, much like ‘Black Mirror’, and during her discovery she is intercepted by two characters who stand in the way of her advance.

‘Solos’ contains all that intrigue of future technology, showing us what human beings can achieve to feed their thirst for power, which always goes hand in hand with that loneliness they inevitably face; hence the title of the series.

The Oscar winner is also preparing another project on the small screen, this time for Apple TV +, and it is a series inspired by the lives of the founders of the real estate company We Work. Hathaway will share credits with Jared Leto.

The other project is a film based on Robinne Lee’s novel, ‘The Idea of ​​You’, which became a best-seller during the pandemic, and shows us the story of a divorcing woman who ventures into a very little relationship. conventional with a young man much younger than her. Pictures: Clasos

