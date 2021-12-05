Android 12: Alerts users if they are spying on them through the camera or microphone

Android 12 has several security functions (Photo: GSMARENA)

The new Android 12, that has been running on mobile devices for a few weeks, it has several features that make it better than its previous versions; However, among them one is standing out that will allow the user know if it is being spied.

This is thanks to their privacy tools, how to block Google Photos, the function of quick deletion of records navigation of Google Chrome and a “privacy dashboard.”

Among these security news for users is a dashboard located in the upper right corner of the screen, which has an icon of a small camera or microphone that appears as selected if the hardware of either of these two was accessed.

This means that if any hacker is spying on the user through the camera or microphone, the user will be able to realize it immediately. Similar to computers when a small spotlight is turned on to the side of the built-in camera to warn that it is activated.

In that sense, with the Android 12 both functions can be disabled. Two check boxes are available to disable full access to the camera and microphone from any application or service you have installed. In this way, no application or service will be able to enter the permissions to use the camera and microphone.

Below are other options that are allowed with this operating system update that are used to maintain the user safety.

The option Search device It constantly sends information to Google about the location of the mobile phone so that if it gets lost, it knows where it was last obtained.

If you do not want to send this data to Google, go to the section Security from the Android settings and click on the option Find my device.

When entering Find my device, You can see information on how to access it from the web. If you disable it, Google will no longer have the exact position of your mobile. Of course, it is important that you know that, in case you have decided to deactivate the option, you will no longer be able to know where the mobile is in case it is lost.

Android is owned by Google, and the search engine company gets its fair share of personal data with everything it does. However, you decide what data to send to Google, both your locations and your activities.

Here, to get started, you need to enter the Setting Android and enter the section Privacy, where you can access various options to change these settings.

In the Privacy section, if you click on the option Location history of GoogleYou will enter a page in your Google account settings where you can disable the sending of information about the sites you visit to Google. Still in the section of Privacy, if you click on the option Activity controls You will access another important page in your Google account settings.

You can also click the option Use and diagnosis, which will take you to a screen where you can choose not to send diagnostic and usage data to Google. This data contains information about Android crashes, and what it was doing when they happened and Google uses it to fix errors.

It should be remembered to be clear that total privacy doesn’t exist on most operating systems, and Android 12 is no exception. In addition to that, keep in mind the multiple tools that Google has and some of them are public. But that does not mean that there are no options to try to keep your privacy to the maximum.

