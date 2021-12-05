And if Nicole Kidman does not want to leave the house either ?: How hyper-control of the image could kill the red carpet | fashion

An “inspirational and aspirational” outfit. The Academy has sent a letter to the 170 guests who will attend the Oscars ceremony next Sunday in case there was any doubt that, after this remote year of galas, the show must continue. “If you want to go formal, that’s fine, but not casual,” continues the writing, referring, perhaps, to those ‘outfits’ that half the planet has witnessed in recent months, such as Jodie Foster’s (Prada) pajamas or the Jason Sudeikis sweatshirt at the Golden Globes. They will not pose with a mask either, although the organization reiterates that all security measures will be met and that some of the traditions of the red carpet will be eliminated or reduced to a minimum, such as the group of reporters posted at the doors to ask the actresses the classic ‘what are you wearing?’. Because it is one thing to reduce celebrities to the dress and their signature (a couple of editions ago the opposite was claimed from the hashtag #askhermore) and quite another to cut in the bud with a business that interests, and a lot, to the characters, to brands and even the Academy itself. How many non-fashionistas approach her through a red carpet? What’s more, how many see, like it or not, the ceremony to admire the style of their guests?

“The red carpet is a moment of total fascination. It is the moment in which the stars meet fashion, and that in some way has magical powers “, he tells S Fashion Giorgio Armani. The designer was the architect of many of the best moments that this season of remote events has bequeathed us. Hers was the dress with which Zendaya picked up the Emmy from her living room, that of Ángela Molina receiving the Goya of Honor (in person, she was almost the only guest at the ceremony) or, more recently, that of Nicole Kidman posing in your garden during the SAG awards. Kidman, precisely, expressed on her Instagram the desire she had “to dress up and feel glamorous”, even if it was to be photographed on the sofa or in the patio.

But that the pre-pandemic past returns does not mean that it does it in the same way. In fact, in these twelve months, celebrities have learned to ‘attend’ events from home, and that has allowed them to launch other messages: choose the setting, the pose and the plane. “The photocall sometimes it is very treacherous. Nerves, a bad position, a bad approach can play a trick on you, “says Antonia Palleras (Antoinella), a stylist for national celebrities such as Aitana or Los Javis. She had the opportunity to do her work on a real red carpet, that of the Feroz Awards (with Teresa Riott) and that of the Goya (with Aitana). “The truth is that being in this situation, clients do not ask you for things that are too ostentatious or flashy, but that does not mean that they cannot take risks in other ways”, and he acknowledges that “all the ‘behind the scenes’ sessions that we have done for networks and media they are very enriching. In the end, this is where the character can express himself naturally and show what he wants to show about himself, his attitude, his way of appearing before his followers… », he says.

There are those who are masters of public appearances and know how to control that supposed naturalness: Cate Blanchett posed before SAG with her tuxedo by Givenchy and a mask on her face and Kerry Washington took advantage of the home red carpet (and the magical hand of Law Roach, the stylist of the moment) to be photographed in the pool with a tailored Etro dress and a swimming cap also created for the occasion. But I think that many, especially the newer ones, have realized the power of their image now. By being almost unemployed for a year but having to generate content, they have somehow discovered the power of their public image when it comes to interacting, for example, with their public or working with certain firms “, says Melania Pan, director of Pan Creative, a studio specialized in events and art direction for musicians and actors. It is true that their job is not to dress well, and some, before, during awards season, only aspired to look handsome. “But now it has also been possible to take care of everything more in detail. With so little gala and having more time to prepare everything, several tests can be done, requesting more firms, rehearsing … now the nuances come into play more », affirms Antoinella. For the photographer Papo Waisman, who went from being the official photographer of the Academy in the Goya to take advantage of the confinement to calmly portray young musicians and actors. «The change has occurred, yes. Because they are also the ones who generate the type of relationship or ‘feeling’ with the stylist and the photographer when there is that calm. They know how they want to appear and they trust you to do it. In fact I have taken the step to make album covers because some photos made for networks turned out well. We had a time when events and even the media imposed the message in some way and even the clothes sometimes. I think that will change, “he says.

Nonetheless, posing, whether on a ‘canned’ carpet or on a ‘live’ one, is still a very lucrative business. Not only because the contracts of certain celebrities with the brands can reach the seven figures, also because a good public appearance signs many campaigns. With the red carpet it happens as with the parades, although the common of the mortals can never enjoy them in situ, it generates much more fascination to see a live than a delayed one. «I know it sounds and it even seems strange to think of the attraction that an actress generates in a formal dress without having anywhere to go, and not even without a paparazzi who captures the moment, but what has been done makes sense: it is a invitation to continue imagining, even escaping. In a sense, it is a reminder of the alluring power of fashion and film. So for me that is proof that red carpets are still relevant, “says Giorgio Armani. And more, if possible, now. “From the projects we have underway and the conversations I have had, I think celebrities are looking forward to dressing up and going to face-to-face events. The return is going to be powerful, because both circumstances exist: there is a desire to transmit with clothes and now, in addition, many know how to do it, “adds Melania Pan.

The stars already know that next Sunday they cannot wear tracksuits and sneakers, but that does not mean that they cannot send other messages with their attire, now that the social situation is right and that, for the first time in years, the public he is predisposed to surprise. “I think there is more control, but of a different kind,” says Juan Marrero, public relations for luxury brands. “Before ‘control’ had to do with social pressure, that’s why in recent years everything seemed boring and most of them dressed similarly. What has happened with the home red carpets is that many have freed themselves, that is, the context made it conducive for celebrities to dress up but with another type of dress, another type of attitude … control will have to do with that, with handle fashion as a tool of expression, not just look elegant, “he says. Will the Oscars be the first of many new red carpets? «I believe that at least these two models will coexist, the one to pose upon arrival and the one to take a portrait before or after the gala, controlling the aesthetics and attitude. And it is good that they coexist, because it is good for fashion. We demand a return to premieres and events because culture is safe. And fashion is also culture ”, Antoinella says.