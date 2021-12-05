Ana Obregón reveals the trick she copied from Meryl Streep to overcome the worst moments of her life

Related news

Ana Obregon (65 years old) has once again used his social networks to make his reflections publicly known and, in this case, to confess to all his followers a trick that she used to do when she had moments of sadness in her life. As she has affirmed, now she can no longer resort to this trick because there is nothing more painful than the loss of her son, but she has wanted to tell it to all those who have cared about her in all this time.

“Throughout life we ​​all go through difficult and painful times. I had a trick that I copied from Meryl Streep (71) in my favorite movie: Memories of Africa. He said that when he was suffering from something painful that had happened to him, he thought something much worse could happen to him. Because there is always something much more terrible that can happen to us. In this way he transformed the pain of that difficult moment into gratitude “, the actress writes for all those who need advice when they feel down.

Ana Obregón, in a photograph of Jesús Cordero and shared on her networks.



However, he confesses: “I can no longer use that trick, but I give it to you as a thank you for all the love that I am receiving from all of you, and for accompanying me every day on this path of red tears “.

The interpreter sends this message from “a corner of the soul”, as you can read in the section dedicated to the location of the publication on Instagram. From there, from the bottom of her heart, Ana does not forget to remember her son with his eternal hashtag #Alessforever.

In addition, Ana wanted to thank all those people who have turned to her during these months for the warmth and affection that they have sent her at all times … she has always kept in mind the signs of affection and the truth is that it is not the first time he gives thanks publicly.

A day before, Ana Obregón also shared a significant publication on her networks. In it, and in full hangover from the Goya awards gala, she appears in an image from a few years ago, posing with an evening dress and a look very glamorous.

Ana has rescued a glamorous image to thank for her award.

RRSS

“This photo that seems from another life is to thank the YAGO HONOR Award 2021 of cinema that will be awarded to me on the 22nd of this month. The honor of receiving this award that in other years has gone to my admired Angela Molina is mine. They are prizes that are awarded to the forgotten of the Film Academy. That is why I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for remembering me. I don’t know if I deserve it, the directors and teams I have worked with deserve it, because I have been lucky enough to be directed by the greatest of Spanish Cinema: Vicente Aranda, Fernando Colomo, Luis García Berlanga, Gonzalo Suarez. .. The beauty of an award for your work awarded by a jury of film critics does not serve to feed the ego, the wonderful thing is to share it with the people you love “, shares the actress.

In that same message, Ana reveals how much she misses her son and how she would have liked him to witness what he is experiencing: “I wish I could have shared it with you my Aless”.

[Más información: Ana Obregón desvela la última petición de su hijo antes de morir (y que afecta a Alessandro Lequio)]

