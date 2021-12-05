Amber Heard’s message after Johnny Depp’s new judicial defeat

MADRID, March 31 (CultureOcio) –

New episode in the court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. After the British Court of Appeal denied the actor the possibility of appealing the decision that prevented him from appealing the judgment on his defamation claim to the British newspaper The Sun, the actress has reacted on social networks.

Days after meeting the rejection of the appeal, Heard wanted to use Instagram to share his feelings about the court ruling. It has not been with an extensive statement Nor has he made any direct reference to Depp or the legal battle he has waged with his ex-husband for years.. The actress has decided to publish two photographs with which she has sent a message to the public.

The first of the snapshots is taken in 2016 and shows Heard on the day he obtained a restraining order against the actor. The second is from the summer of last year, in which the ‘Aquaman’ actress went to court to testify against Depp in the defamation case. In both images, the artist is wearing the same outfit.

“One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it is important to wear something twice“He wrote. Implicitly, the actress welcomes the decision of the British Court of Appeal, which will not review the unfavorable ruling for the actor, who sued The Sun for defamation after the British newspaper referred to him as “wife abuser“.

The court battle continuesSince the former marriage has a pending trial, in this case of Depp against Heard, in the United States, also for defamation. In this case, by an article the actress wrote in The Washington Post, in which she recounted the alleged mistreatment she suffered from her ex-husband.