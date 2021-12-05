Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, December 4

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your favorite streaming platform.

3. The Christmas Edition

It’s Christmas and Jackie, a promising journalist, discovers that her life is at a crossroads until she finds an unexpected opportunity: running a small-town Alaskan newspaper. Jackie decides to give it a try and moves to the perfect little town. Through a series of holiday articles, she can quickly return the newspaper to profitability and soon falls in love … with both her new home and the handsome son of the former newspaper owner. However, when her old boss announces plans to take over the newspaper, Jackie will need a Christmas miracle to save him.

Four. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

5. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

It tells the true story of the British artist, inventor and businessman, Louis Wain, who did everything possible to take care of his five sisters and their mother. Two events changed her life forever: meeting Emily, the love of her life, and adopting Peter, a lost kitten. The two of you will become both his family and his inspiration for painting the extraordinary cat images that made him world famous.

6. Joe bell

The true story of a small-town working-class father who embarks on a solo walk across America to make a crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

7. Proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict and highly successful editor from New York who, due to a visa problem, suddenly faces deportation to her native Canada. To avoid this and keep her visa in the United States, the astute executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has tortured for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the charade, but with some conditions. The “couple” then went to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, used to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that escape any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent in their wake, Margaret and Andrew vow to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

8. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of the action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from the writer Tom Clancy.

9. Christmas and other holidays to avoid

Boyd Mitchler and his family have to spend Christmas with their distant relatives misfits. Realizing that he left all the gifts for his son at home, he goes out with his father to look for them in an attempt to make a perfect 8-hour trip before sunrise.

