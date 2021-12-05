After exiting bankruptcy, Avianca changes the way of buying tickets: this will be the new rates

Stock Photography. A passenger checks in at a section of the El Dorado international airport in Bogotá. Photo: REUTERS / Luisa González

In order to get out of the Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy LawThis year Avianca had to rethink its business model. Therefore, the airline decided to bet to increase the capacity of its aircraft for short and medium-range flights by 20%, to, as reported, offer their travelers cheaper rates, provide a more flexible service -in which they can customize their routes depending on their needs-, and paying only for the products they require.

On that line, the airline is reconfiguring the interior of your A320 aircraft to go from having 150 seats at 180 per plane and install its three new seat models: Premium, Plus and Economy, which passengers will be able to buy at more affordable prices through their new fare scheme ‘Fly to your measure’.

On a tour of the facilities of the Avianca Maintenance and Repair Center (MRO) in Rionegro, Antioquia, the airline explained in detail to Infobae Colombia what characteristic its new rate model is like. Here we tell you the new proposal of the company, which has generated doubts and criticism among its users.

‘Fly to your measure’, the new Avianca rate scheme

Archive photograph of an Avianca check-in point.



Avianca’s new rate model is one of the points that has generated the most confusion among its passengers. As Avianca’s chief commercial officer, Manuel Ambriz, explained to Infobae Colombia, ‘Fly to your measure’ it is “a series of concepts in which our clients can find up to six different sizes to adjust their trip to their specific needs on that flight. “

And what does that mean? In simple words, it means that the customer will have six different options to buy their ticket., sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL, each with a series of products included and others that you can add. Therefore, the smaller the size you select, the cheaper your ticket will be.

For example, if you purchase a size XS ticket, you can bring a personal item on your flight and you can check-in free of charge at Avianca.com, MyAvianca or kiosks. But if you want to carry hand luggage or in the hold, be able to pre-select your chair or check-in directly at the airport, these products will have to be added to your ticket paying an extra cost.

In the image, the Avianca Plus seats.

On the other hand, if what you want is to have a ticket in which, in addition to including a personal item by default and being able to check-in at no cost in Avianca’s digital channels and kiosks, you can also carry carry-on and hold luggage, do changes before your flight, preselect your seat, have the option to check-in at the airport without extra charges, accumulate miles or have your money reimbursed, you must choose size L.

“I don’t know, if I have a very simple round trip flight the same day between Bogotá and Medellín and I know exactly what time I want to leave and what time I want to return, I buy a size XS. But it may happen to me that I know what time I am going to leave, but I do not know what time I am going to return, so I can buy an XS and I can buy an L to have the flexibility to change my flight without an extra charge, in the moment in which he wants to return a little earlier or a little later, “Ambriz explained to this medium.

To give you a more exact idea of ​​what each size includes, here is a graph with each of the specifications:

In the image, the new Avianca rate scheme.

It is important to clarify that sizes XL and XXL only apply for international flights.

Considering the above, travelers have wondered how it will work now check-in in Avianca. In accordance with the new tariff scheme of the airline, this procedure can be carried out digitally or at airports. However, do This process in person will not be available for the cheapest sizes so, in the case of not performing electronic check-in, in the airport modules they will charge an extra cost depending on whether your flight is domestic or international.

“Airport check-in will continue to be available, but for certain sizes, XS in particular has an extra cost. What we want is for people to use the digital channels that are at their disposal and are quite friendly “, detailed Avianca’s chief commercial officer to Infobae Colombia.

Thus, with the new rate changes and the reconfiguration of its aircraft, Avianca’s Vice President of Corporate Communications, Carolina Cortés, assured this media that Avianca’s promotions on tickets “They are no longer going to be promotion, if they are not going to be everyday life”. “Once we have our configuration project completed, which will be more or less the end of 2022, you will see a super different price constant from Avianca”Cortés pointed out in his dialogue with this medium.

