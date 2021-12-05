Adele confesses that she is the biggest fan of Dwayne Johnson: “If I met him in person I would start crying”

Singer Adele has become, in its own right, one of the brightest stars on the planet, and its record success extends to virtually every corner of the world. However, she has also shown on numerous occasions that she has her own idols, and that she would not hesitate to react like a hysterical teenager if, for example, she met her admired women. Spice Girls, the group she grew up with as a child and injected her with an extra dose of “girl power.”

In her latest interview, the music star displayed the same levels of enthusiasm when it came to talking about Dwayne johnson, whom he has adored since his days as a professional wrestler, when he became known to the whole world as “The Rock”. In fact, Adele admitted that he would burst into “tears” if he came face to face with the Hollywood star.

“Someone I’ve never met in person is ‘The Rock,’ and if I really did I would start crying. I loved wrestling when I was younger and he was my favorite wrestler. “, Adele explained as she passed through the Youtube NikkieTutorials, and just before revealing that he actually did have a little contact with the former fighter. “He sent me a bouquet of flowers recently because he and his wife were unable to finally attend my concert. When I saw the flowers and the note I almost fell off my chair ”, assured the singer.

