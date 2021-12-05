Actors who started on television and later won the Oscar

The Oscars honor the best of cinema every year and is the perfect event for movie stars to gather in one place. On many occasions, they are nominated in the performance categories of each edition of the awards given by the Academy, but sometimes it happens that these ceremonies are the place where actors who started on television, or those who are already considered stars in the medium, they manage to “infiltrate” and win the prizes in their respective categories; some have even won awards, not as actors, but as writers or producers.

In Hollywood, someone can get their big break overnight. It’s all about finding the right project, playing the right role, getting a lot of publicity, and ultimately getting recognized for your performance. When it comes to movie actors, nothing is more prestigious than the Academy Awards, which are also known as the Oscars. Some won their Oscars later in life, sometimes more than once, and others just once, but what these actors have in common is that they did so after they started on television.

Although in recent years the small screen has as much prestige as the seventh art, where it is sometimes easier to find impressive performances in series than in movies, there are actors who have managed to leap from one medium to another in an incredible way. Sometimes they weren’t lucky enough to do it in their early roles, but good work paid off, and they ended up inscribing their name in history as Oscar winners.

In the following lines we will tell you more about those who started on television and are now prestigious film actors who have won Oscars:

Cher

Although she first rose to fame as a singer, Cher later established herself as a comedian in The Sonny and Cher Show and then on the show Cher. However, she managed to get taken seriously as a movie actress and won an Oscar for Best Actress for Moonlight – 92%. She was also nominated for an Oscar as a supporting actress for her role in The Silkwood Affair – Nuclear Scandal – 75%. Cher has joked that for years no movie studio would hire her or consider her a serious actress, but she has earned the respect of the industry.

Cloris Leachman

Actress Cloris Leachman is one of the few people to win an Oscar while also appearing as a regular on an ongoing television show. While she was only listed as a guest star on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, made frequent appearances on the show and was in nearly half of the episodes in the first two seasons. Leachman won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for The Last Picture Show – 100%. Leachman had previously reached the famous series Lassie.

George Clooney

After years of filming television pilot shows that failed to become a series, Clooney finally achieved success with the television show. ER. He left the show after four years to star in, produce, write, and direct feature films, eventually winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Syriana – 73% in the same year he was nominated for Best Director for Good Night, Good Luck – 93%. Clooney won a second Oscar in 2012 for producing the Best Picture winner Argo – 96%.

Jamie foxx

In the 90s, there was a sketch comedy TV show called In Living Color, was starred by several actors who are now highly recognized, including Jamie foxx. As time passed, the actor went on to star in several critically acclaimed films, including Ray, which earned him an Oscar. Today, this is considered as one of the best Foxx films in his career that it seems will continue for many more years, and his portrayal of Ray charles stands out as one of the best in the field of musical biographical films.

Jennifer Lawrence

Before even achieving fame, Jennifer Lawrence appeared in various television series such as Monk, Cold case and Medium. Around that time, she didn’t think her acting career would evolve and she was fine with that because she had a steady salary. He then received an Oscar nomination for the little film Deep Winter – 94%. That success led her to stardom on the big screen, as well as the Oscar for Best Actress thanks to her work in Los Juegos Del Destino – 92%. Since it was discovered by Deep winter, has added several nominations but has not won the Oscar again.

Leonardo Dicaprio

DiCaprio is one of the most profitable Hollywood actors today. When he was still a relatively unknown actor in the 90s, he appeared in several television series, including Break room, The Outsiders, Saint Barbara and Growing Pains. Since then, the actor had received multiple Oscar nominations for his work in critically acclaimed films such as The Aviator – 87%, Blood Diamond – 62% and The Wolf Of Wall Street – 78%. After so many nominations and losses, he finally won for his performance in Revenant: The Revenant – 82%.

Michael Douglas

The actor had starred in a crime television series called The Streets of San Francisco. Following its success, Douglas transitioned to film as a producer on the Oscar-winning film Caught with No Exit – 95% and received said statuette. As a curious fact, his father, actor Kirk Douglas, had starred in the theatrical version of the story on Broadway and had tried to get a film version; Considering himself too old for the role at the time, he gave it to Jack Nicholson. Twelve years later Michael Douglas he won the Oscar again, but now for Best Actor for his work in Wall street.

Robin williams

After becoming a national sensation in the television series Mork and Mindy, Williams was dedicated to the cinema. After three Best Actor nominations for Good Morning, Vietnam – 89%, The Society of Dead Poets – 85% and Fisherman of Illusions – 82%. Williams finally won Best Supporting Actor in 1997 for Indomitable Mind – 97%. Williams’ transition from television to film was not easy as his first feature film was the film version of Popeye, which was met with harsh criticism. Williams’ film career took an upward turn in his second film, The World According to Garp – 79%.

Sally field

When Sally field won the Oscar for Best Actress for the film Norma Rae – 90%, it was thought that she did the impossible by transforming herself from a television comedy star into one of the most respected and successful movie actresses of her time. Field had shown her strength as a dramatic actress on television a few years before her award when she won an Emmy for the television movie. Sybil, but he was still having trouble transitioning to high-quality film roles. She won again the 1985 Oscar for Best Actress for Places in the Heart.

Tom Hanks

Hanks first impressed audiences on sitcom Bosom Buddies, which was not very successful but became cult. After several good years as a comedy actor on the screen, he became a dramatic actor and won back-to-back Best Actor Oscars for Philadelphia – 78% and Forrest Gump – 72%. He has received three additional nominations but has not won the performance award again; the most recent for A Good Day in the Neighborhood – 100%.

