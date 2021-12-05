Actor Mark Wahlberg shoots last movie scenes in the Colonial City of DR
American actor Mark Wahlberg he is shooting several scenes of the movie “Arthur the King” in the Colonial City.
At this time, a film set was prepared inside the Colón park, with a kind of candy sales, where the actor will finish the scenes that since this morning have occupied various locations in “La Zona” and closed part of the traffic.
Wearing a red T-shirt and blue shorts, the “Transformers” and “Ted” actor looked relaxed and greeted some fans from afar.
During a break from the recording, he held a meeting with the mayor of the National District, Carolina Mejía.
Likewise, the new head of the Directorate General of Cinema (Dgcine), Marianna Hectorovna Vargas, was supervising the filming.
Since February, Mark has been in the Dominican Republic. The film was being shot in Las Terrenas, Samaná, and from there he shared photographs and videos of the beaches, as well as sharing with various community members while enjoying a Presidente beer.
“Arthur the King”, in English, it is based on real events that occurred to the Swedish team that participated in the Huairasinchi World Adventure World (Huirasinchi Explorer World Cup).
Wahlberg is an actor, model, singer, and television producer. He was a member of the rap group Marky Mark & the Funky Bunch, which achieved success with the album Music for the People. He was nominated for an Oscar in 2006 in the category of best supporting actor for the film “The Departed.”