Actor Mark Wahlberg shoots last movie scenes in the Colonial City of DR

American actor Mark Wahlberg he is shooting several scenes of the movie “Arthur the King” in the Colonial City. At this time, a film set was prepared inside the Colón park, with a kind of candy sales, where the actor will finish the scenes that since this morning have occupied various locations in “La Zona” and closed part of the traffic. Wearing a red T-shirt and blue shorts, the “Transformers” and “Ted” actor looked relaxed and greeted some fans from afar.

During a break from the recording, he held a meeting with the mayor of the National District, Carolina Mejía.