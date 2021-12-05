Activision Blizzard’s absence from the 2021 Game Awards is confirmed with this message – Nintenderos

After a while of waiting, now finally we receive news related to the Game Awards 2021. Today news about this event has been confirmed.

In this case, the details have been offered by the event organizer himself, Geoff keighley, who has shared on his official Twitter account that Activision Blizzard will not be present at this meeting. As you know, this is due to the latest controversies and news related to scandals within the company. It will only have representation for its nominations.

Here is his message:

Beyond its nominations, I can confirm that Activision | Blizzard will not be a part of this year’s #TheGameAwards – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 4, 2021

As you can imagine and see in the comments, many fans have understood the news. We also remind you of some more details of this long-awaited event:

The 2021 Game Awards will take place on December 10, 2021 (times here)

They can be followed online as usual

There will be a face-to-face ceremony after in 2020 it was only online due to the covid pandemic

There will be limited invitations and it will be held at the Microsoft Theater

We will know more details about the anti-contagion security measures later.

For now we do not know if Nintendo will make announcements at the event, although in previous years it has revealed very interesting news

You can visit the official website of the event here

What do you think? We will have to be attentive to more data.