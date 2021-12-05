A winning family, El Siglo de Torreón

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” was selected as the best movie of the year by the US National Board of Reviewers.

Anderson also won the best director award and his stars, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, were recognized for their outstanding performances in the coming of age comedy. The National Board of Reviewers is an organization comprised of film enthusiasts, academics, and film professionals dating back to 1909.

Both Will Smith (best actor) and Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress) won for their performances in the Richard Williams drama “King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”). The title of best actress went to newcomer Rachel Zegler for her work in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (“Love without barriers”).

Other winners were Ciarán Hinds for best supporting actor for “Belfast”; Asghar Farhadi for the script of the French-Iranian film “A Hero” (originally titled “Ghahreman” and in English “A Hero”); and Joel Coen for the adapted screenplay for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, which was also recognized for the cinematography of Bruno Delbonnel.

Disney’s “Encanto” won the award for best animated film; “A hero”, spoken in Persian, also won the best foreign language film and “Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution could be Televised)” (“Summer of Soul (… or, when the revolution could not be televised) ”) by Questlove for best documentary, while Jeymes Samuel’s“ The Harder They Fall ”won the award for best cast. A free speech award went to the animated refugee documentary “Flee.”

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner on January 11 hosted by Willie Geist. Last year, the National Board of Reviewers chose Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” for best picture.