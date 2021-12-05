A serious accident in F2 forced the red flag in Jeddah

The main FIA Formula 2 race at the Jeddah circuit came to a halt immediately after the starting traffic lights went out in the early evening in Saudi Arabia following an impact on the main straight.

Theo Pourchaire started from the second starting line. When the traffic lights went out, his ART team car was stopped. While some competitors managed to avoid it, the Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi, who started 18, did not succeed and hit him from behind.

Pourchaire’s car lifted from the contact and spun on its axis. Some of the pieces were projected to the sides while a few surpassed the security mesh heading to the pits.

The FIA ​​issued a statement in which it stated: “The FIA ​​reports that there has been an incident during the start of the main FIA Formula 2 race today, December 21, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in which they have seen involved the car N ° 10, of Théo Pourchaire, and the car N ° 14, of Enzo Fittipaldi “.

“The pilots were treated immediately by the emergency and medical teams. The pilots were conscious and were extracted (from the cars) by the medical teams who treated them. Both have been transferred by ambulance and helicopter to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital. , in Jeddah “.

The race was stopped with a red flag after the accident and was stopped before being restarted again.