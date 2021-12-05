A selfie from Mars: Curiosity takes a new high-resolution panorama

NASA’s Curiosity rover took a 360-degree selfie using the Mars Hand Lens Imager, or MAHLI, camera attached to the end of its robotic arm.

The selfie consists of 81 individual images taken on November 20, 2021, the 3,303 Martian day, or sun, of the mission.

The rock structure behind the rover is Greenheugh Pediment and the hill in the middle distance to the right is Rafael Navarro Mountain which has already appeared in the images taken by the rover.

The astromobile has already shared numerous high-resolution photographs of Mars. For instance, managed to capture for the first time images of ‘early’ Martian clouds.

The Curiosity built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory was launched on November 26, 2011 and landed on the red planet on August 6, 2012.

One of the mission objectives is determine the geology of Mars and prepare for human exploration of the planet.

