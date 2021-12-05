a great time and a great problem

On the third chapter of Hawk Eye (Jonathan Igla, 2021), the fifth series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered on Disney Plus, they offer us a couple of action sequences as enjoyable as is customary in this superhero saga. The second, which includes a very entertaining chase, has quite a funny moment with a curious arrow from Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton (The arrival), official archer of the Avengers so far.

Other similar gadgets have been used in their escape. But, pTo stop one of the vehicles Tracksuit Mafia hot on the heels of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop (Bumblebee) and to him, he asks the skillful young woman to shoot an arrow with a parable and, in doing so, the superhero sends another very particular one to join hers for a second before falling on top of the car in the middle of the Manhattan Bridge .

The first arrow, to the amazement of the spectators, becomes giant and destroys the rear of the car with its impact, preventing it from moving further. And, as they had shown us while Hawkeye pointed with his own, at the tip could be read “Pym”. In other words, Dr. Hank Pym by Michael Douglas (A day of fury), whom we met in Ant-man (Peyton Reed, 2015), had provided it. But this involves certain narrative problems.

The questions Marvel must answer about the giant arrow from ‘Hawkeye’

Marvel Studios | Disney plus

It is implied that the arrow in question carries the Pym particles, which serve, among other things, to turn any object into something tiny or colossal, the two great abilities of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang (Friends) as a superhero. The big question is from what way has it got into the hands of Clint Barton. And it makes no sense to think that he would get them until after Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019), of course.

As Kevin Erdmann reminds us in Screen rant, the archer marvelita enters in touch with Ant-Man during the tremendous crash that occurred on Captain America: Civil War, and both were absent in Avengers: Infinity War (Russo Brothers, 2016, 2018) because they were under house arrest for their violation of the Sokovia Accords to control the activities of individuals with superhuman capabilities.

