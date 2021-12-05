7 psychological movies to watch on Netflix

Some movies have the power to play with the mind of the viewer and immerse them in the plot in a very particular way. This type of cinema, far from being the favorite of a few, is enjoyed by millions of people who like to see stories that lead them to experience something out of the ordinary.

Today, we want to recommend seven feature films of this style available on the platform of Netflix so you can sit back and play these stories that will keep you on the edge of the seat, totally trapped.

The butterfly Effect

2004 – Dir: Eric Bress & J. Mackye Gruber

Evan Treborn’s childhood (Ashton Kutcher) was very traumatic. The damage caused by some of the episodes he has experienced, including child abuse or the death of a friend, makes Evan not remember anything about his past; However, one day, he decides to reread the diaries he wrote as a child, encouraged by the psychologist who attended him when he was little.

Reading his memories takes the young man back in time, giving him the opportunity to change what happened. But when he returns to the present, Evan discovers that any alteration tragically worsens the situation. Thus, the protagonist is lost in a labyrinth where guilt for feeling the cause of all misfortunes and the desire not to harm those he loves most will have serious consequences for his life.

Intrusion

2021 – Dir: Adam Salky

The film follows a young married couple (Logan marshall-green and Freida pinto), who, looking for a less chaotic environment, characteristic of big cities, decide to move to a small town to start a new life. There they are received with joy and kindness by its inhabitants, who seem to lead a life without major emotions, immersed in their privacy and with the relative tranquility that they both sought.

Nevertheless, One night when he must go out into town, she is attacked in her own home by a masked group that leaves her deeply traumatized and paranoid. As he tries to find out who is responsible, she begins to distrust everything and everyone around her, including her own husband..

The fight Club

1999 – Dir: David Fincher

The novel of Chuck palahniuk Navigate the depths of society, masculinity, commerce, and more. It’s raw and visceral, and nobody better than David Fincher to bring it to the big screen. He manages to capture and capture the subtext and irony of the novel perfectly. For its part, Brad Pitt makes his character, Tyler Durden, one of the most memorable in Hollywood.

The sinister island

2010 – Dir: Martin Scorsese

In 1954, agent Teddy Daniels (Leonardo Dicaprio) and his partner Check Aule (Mark Ruffalo) are sent to Shutter Island to investigate a psychiatric hospital where dangerous criminals are being held. One of the patients, Rachel Solando (Emily Mortimer / Patricia Clarkson), has mysteriously disappeared.

How could he get out of a locked cell from the outside? The only clue found in the room is a piece of paper on which a series of figures and letters with no apparent meaning can be read. The agents will have to unravel if it is an incoherent work of a mental patient or a cryptogram that keeps a hidden message.

Vanilla sky

2001 – Dir: Cameron Crowe

David Aames (Tom cruise) is the owner of a powerful and millionaire publishing house, while pursuing a playboy life, full of luxuries, banalities and women. His immature and irresponsible lifestyle has led much of the company’s board to conspire to sideline him, a situation that does not concern him.

One night, David meets a beautiful foreign woman, Sofia (Penelope Cruz), with whom he falls in love and with whom he uses his best seduction tactics. However, their new relationship caused an old girlfriend, Julie (Cameron Diaz), to become dangerous and unstable, resulting in a car accident that leaves David deformed.

Now incarcerated and charged with murder, Aames tells his story to a court psychologist, Dr. Curtis McCabe (Kurt russell). The only problem is that his story is full of different versions, opposed to reality and his own memories, so he must find the truth in an attempt to save his life from jail.

Fire against fire

1995 – Dir: Michael Mann

Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is one of the best thieves in the world. His philosophy is simple: never get involved with something that you can’t put down in 30 seconds. This way you stay alert and always on the go. The man leads a gang of criminals and is the mastermind behind some of the biggest heists in recent years across America.

Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) is a detective who admires McCauley for his sagacity and intelligence. But the man is guided by very clear principles and is willing to do his job: stop McCauley, even if it is the last thing he does. While the thief prepares his big hit, the policeman tries to block his way to catch him.

Premonitions

2007 – Dir: Mennan Yapo

The middle-class couple Linda (Sandra Bullock) and Jim Hanson (Julian McMahon) have an idyllic life with their two daughters in their comfortable suburban home. On a Thursday morning, the local sheriff informs Linda that Jim was killed in a car accident the day before. However, when Linda wakes up the next morning to find Jim drinking coffee and watching TV like nothing happened, she assumes that she just had an unusually vivid dream.

Things keep getting weird, as she wakes up the next morning and what she experienced was not a dream and her husband is dead. Linda soon realizes that her days are misplaced and that she is experiencing the days surrounding her husband’s death in a non-chronological order, but her family and friends believe that she is going crazy.