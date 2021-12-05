10 movie franchises where a character started out as a child but was ultimately an adult

There are quite a few movie franchises that have been running for quite a few years and have seen the main characters grow and age throughout the series. Fans have seen them evolve from childhood into heroes or villains over the course of various films, which has contributed to these characters winning the affection of fans.

While some of the original child actors who first appeared in these roles would return later for respective adult appearances, there were also some who were reused or even played by multiple older actors over the years.

10 Halloween murders that brought back the protagonists of the original film

The modern continuation of the franchise Halloween moved away from the numerous sequels to refocus on the original leads, such as Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Stride as an adult. Halloween Kills, from 2021, continued the trend and brought back the original children Laurie cared for as they dealt with the village trauma from the event.

While the role of Tommy Doyle was recast and played by Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards returned as Lindsey Wallace after first appearing in the Halloween original 43 years before. Masked killer Michael Myers also appeared as a child and as an adult, although that aging advanced greatly during the first film.

9 Karate Kid characters star in Cobra Kai series

The 1984 movie karate Kid starred Ralph Macchio as teenager Danny LaRusso, who starts learning karate from his apartment handyman, Mr. Miyagi, so he can take part in a karate tournament and settle scores with his rival. William Zabka played his rival Johnny Lawrence, who was training at the dojoCobra Kai and stalked Danny in the original movie series.

Both actors resumed their roles in the series Cobra Kai, in which the fate of the characters was explored thirty years after the events of the films. Lawrence takes center stage by opening a new dojo, leading to renewed competition with LaRusso and the Miyagi-Do dojo he works with.

8 John Connor from the Terminator franchise grew old in the Apocalypse

Terminator 2: Judgment Day by James Cameron featured Edward Furlong as young John Connor, a fated hero of human resistance in a war against machines. The time travel element of the franchise has led to the exploration of a few different versions of John Connor’s adult self.

T2 featured his own version of John in the future and Terminator III: Rise of the Machines recast Furlong’s version with Nick Stahl. Christian Bale played the character in the future when he became the leader of the human resistance, while Jason Clarke starred in a remake of the grown-up John Connor who reimagined him as a spy machine villain in Terminator. : Genysis.

7 The First Teen Star Of A Nightmare On Elm Street Returned As An Adult

Heather Langenkamp played teenage Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street, from 1984, in his fight against slasher icon Freddy Krueger. Horror soon launched a long-running successful franchise that featured some new groups of young Kreuger victims.

Langenkamp reprized the role in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, from 1987, as a therapist working with a group of children who have been preyed upon by Freddy Kreuger. Langenkamp later returned as a version of herself in meta-horror. Wes Craven’s New Nightmare which followed Kreguer’s attacks in the “real world”.

6 Star Wars explored the generational history of the Skywalker family

The franchise of Star Wars features three trilogies that explore the “Skywalker Saga,” which follows the adventures of different generations of the titular family. While fans first met Darth Vader in the Original Trilogy which was released in A new hope 1977, the young Anakin Skywalker subsequently appeared in The Phantom Menace 1999 to explore its dark progression over the years.

Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia were also young characters who grew up not only during the Original Trilogy, but also throughout the years until the release of the Aftermath Trilogy that took place decades later. Luke and Leia continued to help liberate the galaxy until their death, while creating a future generation to continue their legacy.

5 Harry Potter had a time jump that artificially aged the cast

The successful live-action adaptation of the incredibly popular book series of Harry Potter introduced the main characters of Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and followed each year of their schooling at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson starred in the heroes of the Golden Trio. They aged them slightly for the franchise’s epilogue in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part Twoas they appeared with their own children 19 years later. They were sent on their own magical path to Hogwarts.

4 Rocky’s son appeared a few times in the franchise as he got older

Sylvester Stallone starred in the long-running franchise Rocky , which debuted in 1976, although his son, Rocky Jr., had only brief appearances in Rocky ii and III before taking a bigger role in Rocky IV, played by Rocky Krakoff. However, it was Sage Stallone’s portrayal of Rocky Jr. in Rocky v, from 1990, the one that really explored the young character’s role in the franchise.

When the franchise returned years later, in 2006, with Rocky Balboa, Milo Ventimiglia played the adult version of Rocky Jr., who now called himself Robert and tried to avoid the shadow cast by his famous father. Ventimiglia resumed the role in Creed ii to give the character a final sendoff in the franchise by becoming a father himself.

3 Independence Day featured two generations of war against alien invaders

Independence Day 1996 introduced a cast of military and civilian characters trying to survive a deadly invasion by alien forces, featuring young characters such as Patricia Whitmore and Dylan Hiller, played by Mae Whitman and Ross Bagley, respectively.

Although the original child stars did not reprise their roles alongside other series regulars on Independence Day: Resurgence, Maika Monroe and Jessie Usher reprized the adult roles of Patricia and Dylan to continue the fight against the alien invaders using advanced technology created after experimenting with the alien technology from the first film.

2 Jason Voorhees and Tommy Jarvis both aged on Friday the 13th

The franchise of Friday 13 is best known for masked killer Jason Voorhees, although he wasn’t actually the threat in the first film. He only appeared as a small boy who had drowned in the lake while his mother took revenge on the unwary counselors of the camp. Jason then returned as an adult in Friday the 13th, part two , before continuing his murder spree throughout the franchise.

Corey Feldman first played the character Tommy Jarvis on Friday 13: The chapter end, 1984, as one of the few who managed to defeat Jason. The character would return as an adult who continues to fight Jason, played by John Shepherd on Friday the 13th. : A new beginning and Thom Mathews on Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.

1 The original star of the Child’s Play franchise has returned for subsequent sequels

Alex Vincent played the role of Andy Barclay in Child1988’s Play, where he first faced the killer doll known as Chucky before fighting him again in Child’s Play 2. Justin Whalen would play a slightly older version of the character in Child’s Play 3 before the series followed Chucky with subsequent sequels.

However, Alex Vincent would briefly revert to the character of Andy Barclay in Chucky’s curse from 2013 before co-starring Cult of chucky As the film series restarted, Alex Vincent would reprise the role of Andy Barclay for the Chucky television series, which continued the storyline of the original films, while Vincent and his adoptive sister continued to hunt down the dolls. killers.