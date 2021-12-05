10 DreamWorks Movies That Don’t Hold Up Today

In recent decades, animated films have triumphed at the box office and occasionally at the Oscars, and many of them come from the Dreamworks production company. Although many great movies have come out of Dreamworks, there are many failures mixed in between them.

Maybe some of them are great movies on their own, but they just can’t compete with the company’s best known, like How to Train Your Dragon. or Kung Fu Panda. Regardless of what these films have done well, each one of them has some shortcoming that has caused them to fall to the bottom of the barrel of animated cinema.

10 Kung Fu Panda 3: The Kung Fu Panda trilogy ended disappointingly

With how iconic and well-written the first and second films were, fans were hoping that Kung Fu Panda 3 was even better, but the magic that the writers had before disappeared in this last film. While the animation, sound effects, and martial arts choreography were on point, the film’s writing was incredibly lackluster.

The general idea of ​​Po training his people to fight an oncoming enemy was perfect, but the execution, coupled with a hideously written comedy, was what put the movie down. That is not to say that it is such a horrible movie, but compared to what came before, it is a huge disappointment, and a movie that many prefer to forget.

9 Turbo is a stellar movie that everyone has forgotten

Despite its beautiful animation and unique storyline, Turbo it fell short when it was released in theaters and remains forgotten to this day because the competition has been too fierce. Although some parts of the plot are a bit ridiculous, the general heart of this film was overlooked, sadly.

Released in 2013, Turbo had to face competition from Monsters University, Frozen, The Croods -whichIt’s another blockbuster DreamWorks movie – and even a couple of Ghibli movies. With competitors like that, it’s no wonder this movie fell into oblivion.

8 Flushed Away: Jackman and Winslett did their best in this forgotten movie

The movie Flushed Away it doesn’t compare to the other DreamWork masterpieces; however, it is still a decent movie to watch from time to time. The story follows the spoiled rat Roddy, who is flushed down the toilet and struggles in London’s pipes to get home above ground.

The plot and characters feel a bit childish at times, which works well for the demographic the production team was targeting. Overall, it’s a decent movie, but it’s constantly overshadowed by other movies. The only way for her to stand out is through the incredible voice acting of Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslett.

7 Mr. Peabody & Sherman didn’t do enough to stand out

At first glance, the movie Mr. Peabody & Sherman It appears to have been made only for adults who saw the Hannah-Barbera cartoons to see. However, the movie had a surprising amount of well-planned detail that created a story full of heart and love for the story.

That said, the heartwarming story of an adoptive father and his son is overshadowed by the film’s dire humor and less than inspiring ending. The story snippets are only briefly illuminating and rather turn historical figures into jokes. It’s another nice animated movie for kids, but nothing too memorable.

6 Shrek the Third: Shrek’s Third Adventure Was Ruined by Bad Wording

The franchise ofShrek It is one of the few in which a sequel surpasses the previous film, but, consequently, that would not happen again with Shrek The Third. One of the best parts of this franchise was the original characters, especially the main ones. Both the first and second films had scenes that deeply moved audiences and that is what made it a success.

With the third movie, that genuine touch was thrown away by too many cheap laughs; the plot was also unnecessary. Bringing back Prince Charming as the main antagonist when hardly anyone could take him seriously and his diabolical plot was not the least bit well thought out. It’s a decent movie to laugh at, but it’s not worth people’s time.

5 Shrek Forever After didn’t have to exist at all

With the mess that it was Shrek the third, it is an enigma to know why it occurred Shrek forever. Surprisingly, it managed to gross $ 753 million, but even with all of that riches, the movie itself missed the mark.

Fans and critics are divided over their feelings about this film, some accepting it as entertaining enough, while others dismissing it as pale in comparison to the first two films. The magic i had Shrek was lost after the sequel, so no one really talks about the fourth movie, let alone watch it.

4 Monsters vs. Aliens laughs a lot, but overall it’s a dumb movie

The movie Monsters vs. Aliens It is one of those movies to watch when there is nothing else. At first glance, it looks like a disappointment, with its shoddy animation, but it’s worth watching at least once. Humor is probably the only thing you can get out of this movie, as it can be quite funny, depending on your sense of humor.

The plot is mediocre, there’s not much to look forward to, which is another reason why it can’t be seen again. At the end of the day, it only manages to entertain, but does not bring anything new.

3 Home has a plot that goes in all the wrong directions

Aside from the thrill of hearing voice acting by Jim Parsons, Steve Martin, and Rhianna, there isn’t much else to it. home have to offer. The story begins with the Boov taking over planet Earth, and the situation worsens after the protagonist – an alien Boov named Oh, who is desperate for friends – invites an enemy alien race to join him for a party. It is never explained why he has the enemy under his contacts, but, unfortunately, his arrival spells doom for everyone.

In the end, the danger turns out to be nothing more than a ridiculous misunderstanding, leading to wonder why anyone would see the movie in the first place. It is a beautiful movie for children, but it does not measure up to the great animated films that have been seen in the last decade.

2 The bee movie is a gem only for the lords of memes

On the internet, there is no way to escape the memes of Bee Movie, to the point that they have become their own and independent entity from the film itself. Now when it comes to the movie itself, the conversation changes dramatically, especially when talking to critics.

From the poorly timed jokes that aren’t funny to the horrible animation that makes people cringe to this day, Bee Movie lives in infamy as the biggest prank DreamWorks has made to date. However, it is not the worst DreamWorks movie.

1 Shark Tale is a nightmare for animation lovers

Although all the voice actors of Shark tale for its stellar performances, that can never make up for the rest of the cinematic sins the film commits. It’s true that the characters are decently written and have their own charm, but the overall plot is pretty bland and doesn’t hold up well throughout the movie.

Worst of all, the look of the film is unsightly and it hasn’t aged well in the least. The problem does not end with the terrible animation, the designs are uncomfortable to see and even some of the color choices are painful on the eyes. Not even children would be interested in this movie nowadays just for the animation.