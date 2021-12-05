10 Christmas and romantic movies you can watch with your partner this weekend on Netflix | Film and Television

Already is December. Which means that the Christmas. At last, lovers of this time of year can begin to put the Christmas tree and any other special decoration. Anything to decorate our home with beautiful lights.

But what we really like is the beginning of the season of christmas and romantic movies. And what better plan than to see them this weekend with your partner, with a blanket so as not to be cold and enjoying a good day full of love with lots of laughs. Well, if you do not have a partner you can see them without company or with friends.

For that reason we leave you a list of 10 Christmas and Romantic Comedy Movies on Netflix to watch this weekend. So take note of the following titles:

1. Love Actually

Who has not seen Love Actually at this stage? If you haven’t seen it yet, sign it up on your list on the content platform because it’s a great classic. The film, directed by Richard Curtis and released in 2003, it has great actors: Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Colin Firth, Rowan Atkinson and Emma thompson among others. A series of characters who end up falling in love in different ways, some funny and others very emotional. But the most special thing about all crushes is that they happen at Christmas time.



2. Serendipity

This movie is another classic in the category of naughty Christmas movies. Serendipity, released in 2001, has been directed by Peter chelsom, also known for having directed the film Hannah Montana: The Movie. Also has John cusack and Kate beckinsale as the main actors for the film. The story is based on a couple who meet by chance in a mall for Christmas. Both begin to feel a lot of chemistry, they begin to know each other briefly and at the moment of farewell, Sara (Kate Beckinsale) who believes a lot in destiny proposes a game to him to see if they will meet again later. I’m not going to keep counting, you have to look at the rest.





Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack at the premiere of Serendipity. / eff Vespa Archive / WireImage

3. Last Christmas

It is the turn of Last christmas. To see this movie it is advisable to have a box of tissues next to it because surely you are going to get excited a lot. This romantic comedy film has been directed by Paul feig and written by Emma thompson and Bryony kimmings. Also has Emilia clarke, from Game of Thrones, Henry golding and Michelle Yeoh in its cast. Kate (Emilia Clarke) accepts a new job: being a Santa Claus elf in a shopping mall. A very impulsive decision for this young woman, but one that will change her life for the better. This is where Henry Golding comes in playing Tom, the boy he meets in his new phase.

4. Caught in Christmas

The name in English is The Spirit of Christmas (2015) and it is another romantic film set in Christmas. The film, directed by David jackson, tells the story of Kate Jordan (Jen lilley), a young attorney who visits Vermont twelve days before Christmas on work matters. Upon arrival, discover a legend about the place you go to: a ghost that appears for Christmas. Very interesting to see.

5. Christmas Heritage

This Christmas movie from 2017 with traits of a dramatic comedy will hook you from the first minute. The film has been directed by Ernie barbarash and has Andie MacDowell, Eliza Taylor and Jake Lacy in the cast. The story talks about the family heritage that the protagonist, Ellen Langford (Eliza taylor), but first he will have to visit his father’s town to nourish himself with important values ​​such as effort and humility.

6. Princess change

And what about this romantic and Christmas comedy that stars Vanessa Hudgens, one of the stars of Disney. The film is directed by Mike Rohl and tells the story of Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens), a Chicago pastry chef, and Margaret, a princess, who exchange their lives during Christmas when they discover that they are twins. This exchange will change their lives completely. If you like this movie, then you can continue with Princess Refill and (Re) princess change, part 2.

7. The Holiday

This movie in which he comes out Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black can not be missing from your list. Two women who they have not been ‘lucky’ in love will experience a big change in their lives after a residency exchange for two weeks in Christmas. What will it be about? You’ll have to see it to find out.

8. A castle for Christmas

This 2021 Christmas comedy movie can’t be without romance, either. It tells the story of a famous American writer (Brooke shields) who flees to Scotland to get away from a hubbub in his country. Once installed there, you want to buy a castle, however, it will not be very easy. You should check it out to find out more.

9. How hard is love!

How hard is love! It is the Christmas comedy with which we can sometimes identify. The film, directed by Hernán Jiménez García, deals with various topics: love, dating apps and loneliness. Highly recommended.

10. A prince for Christmas

This Christmas romantic comedy tells the story of Amber (Rose mclver), a journalist who accepts the opportunity to cover an important real event in Europe. The main rumor that is starting to spread is that Prince Richard (Ben lamb) does not want to become King. In this way, Amber will use her journalistic strategies to find such information. You’ll have to watch it to see how the plot progresses …