YES! We already know what Keanu Reeves’ favorite movie is (and no, it’s not what you imagine)

Keanu reeves He is one of the favorite actors on the Internet and the truth is, we love knowing all the details of his life, no matter how minimal. He has an influential voice that we like to hear, as it is full of wisdom, warmth and honesty. In the latest news about the actor, he has revealed to the world What’s your favorite movie and as good fans we should run to see it now that it is already available on the platform HBO Max. Read on and find out what it is his favorite film and other secrets.

During a question and answer session that the protagonist of the ‘John Wick’ saga had with Reddit, he confessed that his favorite movie is a classic of which we have all heard. It’s about ‘A Clockwork Orange’ Directed by none other than Stanley Kubrick and released in 1971.

This response has not been a surprise to some, as it must be remembered that a few years ago the actor confessed to The Guardian that he would have liked the opportunity to work with the legendary director of your favorite movie.

Keanu reeves He dared to say that he would have been Kubrick’s ‘wet dream’, because like the director, he considers himself an obsessive and highly perfectionist person. The interpreter likes to take several takes until he finds the perfect one, an action that would surely have fascinated the filmmaker if he were still alive.

So if you don’t know what to watch this weekend on TV, you can always listen to the well-received recommendation of Keanu reeves and see ‘A Clockwork Orange’ accompanied by some rich butter popcorn. Who says me?