Worrying, increase in hospitalizations

Health authorities of the City and County of El Paso showed extreme concern on Friday about the constant increase in hospitalizations for Covid-19 in El Paso hospitals, a situation that could worsen with the arrival of the omicron variant, they reported.

Dr. Héctor Ocaranza, El Paso Health Authority, assured that the hospitals in this town are currently facing a “worrying situation” due to the scarcity of resources for the number of people who require medical attention.

“The situation that exists in our hospitals is very worrying because we continue to see an increasing number of people who need hospitalization due to Covid-19 and we know that in our locality we do not have abundant health resources and they are very limited”, Ocaranza said.

“They are limited by the fact that there are no health personnel who can attend or be assigned to a bed. So that limits us the number of beds available to attend to people who really need hospitalization, “he added.

The Health authority said that the percentage of people who are not vaccinated and who need hospitalization is “quite high.”

He specified that it is for this reason that they continue to insist and emphasize the importance of vaccination as a method of prevention against hospitalization and deaths in the El Paso region.

“We want our community to continue enjoying many more years of health and life and the only way it can do that is by practicing prevention,” said Ocaranza.

“As we have mentioned, our hospitals also need to take care of all those loved ones who suffer from strokes, who suffer from car accidents, who also need a hospital. We not only need to take care of patients with Covid-19, but with any other disease, “he said.

Strategies vs omicron

Health authorities said that the situation in El Paso, specifically at this time, could represent a danger due to the increase in hospitalizations.

“We know that omicron is going to reach many places in the United States and our community is not going to be an exception. The plan that we have and that we have continued to carry out is more than anything to emphasize prevention and prevention will be carried out above all through vaccination, ”said the Health authority.

He added that the City could re-enable support sites for the hospitalized.

“We are monitoring the situation in the hospitals and working closely with them to see how they are supported. This was the case with the Convention Center and the sites it had outside the hospitals, ”he commented.

Hopefully we don’t get to that point one more time. Those were very dark and difficult times for our entire community, in which we lost many loved ones and we hope that it will not come ”, he concluded.

Angela Mora, director of the DPH, said the City is collaborating with a national laboratory to learn more about the variant and plan the necessary protocols for when it reaches the community.

“We have a collaboration with a national laboratory where through a study that is being done with the CDC we send a number of samples to be tested for genetic sequence to identify any type of variant,” said Mora.

“Hopefully we can increase that capacity in the near future, so we are prepared. Educators have already been trained on omicron to emphasize to the community about preventive means that are the same as we have and what we have said from the beginning ”, he concluded.