William Tesillo did not remain silent, he disapproved of Raúl Pérez’s “reckless” comment

The Colombian defender of León published a statement on social networks where he accepted the apology of the TUDN narrator, but spoke out strongly against the discriminatory expressions.

After what Raul Perez, narrator of TUDN, already offered a public apology for the comments he made regarding William Tesillo in the narration in the first leg of the semifinal between Tigers and Lion that for many people were offensive, racist and discriminatory, the Colombian defender of La Fiera came out to express his feelings.

During the narration of the game played in the university stadium from Nuevo León, the Colombian defender received a ball hit in the body and then in his story Raul Perez noted that “the bruises are not going to be seen, but William Tesillo he must already have many in his body. “

Realizing that his words were not well received, Raul Perez he apologized with a statement in which he stated: “A William Tesillo, to his family, to his teammates and to all the people I may have offended with a comment during yesterday’s broadcast, I offer a sincere apology. ”

The feelings of William Tesillo

Two days after the first leg and on the eve of the second leg, William Tesillo made use of his social networks to express his feelings before “a very reckless and nonsensical comment made by Mr. Raul Perez“because” it hurt my family, all the people who support me, love me and many more people. “

“My obligation is to express anger and disagreement in a situation like this, where the issue of racism and discrimination should not be taken lightly, this type of comment will always be unacceptable,” he said. William Tesillo and concluded: “trust that these incidents are never repeated, with anyone.” Here is the full statement of the Colombian footballer.