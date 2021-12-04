Will the METAVERSE of Meta (Facebook) be a FAILURE? This the experts say

After Meta Inc., the technology conglomerate of Mark Zuckerberg, presented his most ambitious project, his metaverse. Given this news, several investors and specialists have stated that the company seems to have no intention of allowing a creative and free space, but a very restricted one. This could lead to big tech to failure.

Why do you predict Zuckerberg’s metaverse as a failure?

About the recent makeover you recently made Facebook to Goal, Animoca Brands co-founder and president Yat Siu said it will be a “resounding failure”, Since the company lacks a real project that lands it as a product and a need, aspects that the social network did at the time.

“What Facebook is doing with meta […] it is a false metaverse, unless they have a real description of how we can truly own it. Until then, it’s just Disneyland. It’s a beautiful place to visit, but we probably wouldn’t want to live there. It’s not the kind of place where we can really set up a business, ”the metaverse investor and platform developer also put it, according to Beincrypto.

Also, for the expert, Meta Inc. “is not understanding” the metaverse, nor consumer behaviors, even qualified as an error that it does not allow digital property, as other virtual platforms such as Axie Infinity and Decentraland, which could “stop creativity” and the “spirit”Of the digital space.

For his part, the co-founder of the virtual footwear company RTFKT, Benoit Pagotto, commented that the intention of the metaverse is to develop a space of digital property where brands and consumers converge, a free, creative space that invites consumption through experiences and also for business.

“It’s a huge change in (the way that) the relationship between business, creativity and consumerism is working,” he told the Reuters Next conference. “A product is not something unique. One should think about how one can continue to update it. It is much more fluid. I think the real world will soon be overwhelmed by that because the possibilities for interaction in a digital world are much deeper, ”said Benoit Pagotto:

Although the change of Facebook to Goal fails to convince many, the word metaverse It’s already been on the agenda and trending ever since, and even Matthew Ball, CEO of venture capital firm Epyllion, reckons the economics of these platforms could be worth $ 10-30 billion over the next ten years, as that big technology maintains a competition for leadership.

