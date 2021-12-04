Will Smith’s private confessions begin to take their toll on his image

Charisma is an infallible tool when it comes to going far in Hollywood and Will Smith It is the living example of someone who knew how to take advantage of it, expressing his personality as a commercial transaction of his public image. Since the end of the 90s, he has won the affection of the industry and the public with a good humor and a profile that is as genuine as it is close. It was impossible to interview him and not come out with a smile from ear to ear. He never complicates meetings by placing restrictions on the press, but rather was delivered like an open book, exuding positivity and infectious enthusiasm. At least that was my experience over 15 years and several interviews along the way.

But at 53 years old, he seems to have lost control of his charisma or how to use it. He has taken the trust and affection of the public so seriously that he has forcibly turned us into personal confidants without coming to mind, leading to the most damaging honesty shower of his career.

Will Smith at the UK premiere of ‘King Richard’ in November 2021 in London, England (Photo by Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Since he began promoting his memoirs along with his new film -the biopic King richard where he plays the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams- Will Smith made us forced listeners of all kinds of personal anecdotes. From excerpts from his book to statements in interviews, the actor has spewed stories as if he wanted to make the whole world a witness to his existence.

The actor has been racking up headlines with his stories for several weeks, for example speaking to GQ and his wife’s Facebook show Red Table Talk of the joint decision he made with Jada Pinkett Smith not to practice monogamy, stating that in this way, and through other relationships, they found “unconditional love ” in the couple. He continued with Oprah Winfrey highlighting a chapter in his book where he reveals that, at the beginning of the relationship, they maintained “sexual intercourse several times a day for four months in a row ”, because I just wanted to satisfy her like “It was a competition” with himself.

He continued to teach marital lessons on how much he and Jada focus their relationship on constant conversation, finding that “it was a fanciful illusion ” believing that they could make each other happy, but that they should first be each on their own. He then shared another excerpt from his book revealing that as a teenager he had so many sporadic revenge sex after a breakup that he would get sick when he had orgasms like “a psychosomatic reaction “. But that’s not all, he has also shared the time his mother caught him having relationships as a teenager, the time he experienced the effects of consuming ayahuasca and even when he hired an expert in tantric sex.

He has even shared the story of when he introduced Jada to his grandmother, making sure that the old lady was watching a movie with a sex scene of his girlfriend just as she arrived to meet. He has also spoken of the jealousy he felt over his wife’s friendship with rapper Tupac Shakur and the complicated relationship with his father. One of his harshest confessions was to reveal that he came to contemplate murdering his father to avenge his mother after witnessing domestic violence at age 9. He told it in his book Will, reaching the media as an excerpt, describing his father as a man “violent” and “alcoholic”. Not forgetting that he has also talked about his son and his sense of guilt at not protecting him from film failure, and his obsession to overcome Tom Cruise.

Of course, we must also highlight the six-episode series that nobody asked for but also did for YouTube, The best shape of my life, immortalizing his process by losing the 9 kilos he gained during the pandemic, poeticizing and enhancing his work as an inspiring message while adding his family to the viral drama. On the one hand, apologizing to his mother, revealing that he considered suicide at the age of 13 when she left home feeling cowardly for not defending her as a child. And in another chapter he takes his family to therapy while he is shown training and showing off his gift for inspirational oratory.

In short, a collection of personal stories that were exposed to the media in a period of about two months.

All of this may cause some media interest when it reaches us in the form of sporadic headlines or news, but Will’s intimate and sexual verbiage has not only overshadowed the promotion of his new film, it has made him a tiresome character. So much so that there is even a signature petition on Change.org demanding that the press stop interviewing the actor and his wife, and that just one day after its creation it had already exceeded its target of reaching 10,000 signatures.

Some voters even petition that all they are knowing about the couple is “Against his will”, pointing out that not all his stories should be public knowledge while the public’s disgust is noted at the bombardment of personal confessions in such a short time.

However, when we remember the successful passage of Will Smith on the world chart, it is impossible not to wonder what need the actor has to provoke such a shower of honesty. If we take into account that his films have reaped more than 9 billion dollars worldwide (The-Numbers) for almost 30 years and that King richard He has ballots to take him to the Oscars Why focus your attention on your most intimate life with personal and sexual anecdotes, instead of keeping that profile measured but professionally focused?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on the ‘King Richard’ AFI Fest Gala 2021 red carpet at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood on November 14, 2021 (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Positions to analyze perhaps Will Smith is living a stage of media desperation in the face of the Oscars. We already know that the more an actor with possibilities is talked about, the more interest he will generate at the media level and, therefore, the more he will be on the radar of the Academy and its voters. Because, after all, if he has a thorn still stuck, it is precisely the Oscar award.

Smith was nominated twice for best actor, in 2002 for Ali and 2007 by Looking for happiness. In his favor I must emphasize that in both he sounded like one of the favorites but he could not against Denzel Washington the first time (Training day) and Forest Whitaker later (The last king of Scotland). He was also in the academic conversation for The truth hurts (2015) and Hidden beauty (2016), but the nominations passed him by. In other words, the statuette is an achievement still pending in his prolific career and with King richard could get closer again.

That is why this constant media presence through intimate confessions that have overcome public boredom begins to appear as an example of Will’s desperation for the Oscar. To be present in the conversation when awards season begins, forcing his place by placing his public figure as the primary shield of self-promotion, while his work on the film actually takes a back seat. The biggest problem reflected in this summary and the online signature petition is that, ultimately, it would be staining that public image of a restrained, charismatic and funny character who did not stop being an actor no matter how funny we were in his interviews, to become a character that is beginning to cause boredom.

