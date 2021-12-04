Will Smith: Why did you boycott the Grammys in 1989 even though you won an award? | Music 🎵

Although Will Smith He is known mainly for his successes on television and film, many do not know that his beginnings were in music. He was part of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, along with his friend Jeff Townes (Jazzy Jeff). The project was active between 1986 and 1994 and managed to record 5 albums.

In 1989, the Grammys announced that they would have categories for the best of rap, which by then was a relatively new genre. Parents Just Don’t Understand, one of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince’s biggest hits, won Best Rap Song.

Smith and his music partner DJ Jazzy Jeff boycotted the awards after learning that the award presentation for the new Best Rap Performance category would not be televised.

“We don’t have the problem with the Grammys as an award or the Grammys as an institution, we just had a problem with the design of the awards show in 1989,” Smith told Entertainment Tonight in a 1989 interview. “We chose to boycott. We feel like it’s a slap in the face. “

Salt-N-Pepa and LL Cool J, other nominees in the category, joined Smith and Jeff in boycotting the show, and Salt-N-Pepa said in a statement at the time: “If they don’t they want, we don’t want them. ”

Smith and Jeff were also invited to appear during the televised ceremony, but they declined.

“It was almost like you wanted us to be the symbol,” Jeff told BET in 2014. “This is our contribution to hip-hop at the Grammys, but it’s not big enough for us to televise the category.”

In an interview with the LA Times, Smith said he has no regrets about his decision to boycott: “Absolutely no second sentiment. The way it happened was exactly the way I wanted it to happen. “