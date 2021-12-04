Will Smith surprises by revealing his surprising sexual traumas

It’s no secret that Will Smith not only is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, but also one of the most important influencers of social networks. With more than 56 million followers on Instagram, the actor has always been very close to his fans, sharing a bit of his day-to-day life and the new projects he has embarked on.

The most recent has been the publication of his memoirs, which have been presented under the title of ‘Will‘ and where He tells about aspects of his personal life that had not been revealed before. Some statements where the protagonist of ‘Men In Black’, 53 years old, has opened the channel to comment on one of the most difficult moments of his life.

In these memoirs, the artist talks about his problems with his sexual life. A terrible situation that started when a girlfriend named Melanie dumped him and launched into a life of “wild sex.” Some statements that have not left anyone indifferent and with which the actor has spoken without any concealment.

“Up to this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I became a ghetto hyena, ”writes Will Smith. «I had sex with many women, and it was so constitutively unpleasant for me that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. He could literally gag and sometimes even throw up“, Add.

An experience that, as Will has confessed, marked him forever. «I hoped by God that some beautiful stranger was ‘the final one’ that would make this pain disappear… But invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look of the woman deepened my agony even more », continues in his book.

Likewise, Smith explains in his memoirs that he came to resort to tantric sex. “What I did was clear my mind, let me know that it is okay to be who I am and to be who I am. In my mind, because of my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins. “, concludes. A few words with which Will Smith has been completely sincere.