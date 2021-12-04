Will Chris Pratt be the new Indiana Jones?

Lucasfilm appears to be considering making new versions of the character for future animated or live-action series.

Indiana Jones is one of the most iconic characters in adventure movies. The character played by Harrison Ford, managed to transcend becoming one of the great successes of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. According to new rumors that circulated on the internet, Lucasfilm would have planned to make animated series or live-action with a new actor. Could it be Chris Pratt?

At some point the possibility of doing with Indiana Jones the same thing that they do with James Bond was considered: from time to time changing the lead actor. However, this never happened as Harrison Ford was always in front of all the movies. For fans, the actor is Indiana Jones and there is no one who can do justice to his work. But apparently Lucasfilm may have other plans up his sleeve.

Will there be a change?

According to information shared by popular freelance journalist Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is already looking for Chris Pratt to make a prequel. More details have been shared so far, and both the actor and Harrison Ford have not confirmed it. It is the same journalist who assured that Indiana Jones 5 will generate various divisions in history, which would open up new possibilities.

For his part, producer Frank Marshall said that the fifth installment would be the last film for this franchise, thus respecting the relationship between the character and the interpreter. Despite this, the possibilities of bringing a new animated series are still valid. If this information were to come true, there may be a chance that many fans will not react in the best way. Because, as we said before, in the eyes of the world there is only one Indiana Jones and it is Harrison Ford. For now, we will have to wait and see if this news is true.