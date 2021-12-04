Why Johnny Depp Has Been Professionally Canceled And Amber Heard Hasn’t

In his golden years, the star-system it was run by studios that kept their stars’ dirty laundry under lock and key. From time to time someone would escape but they did everything possible to hide the scandals that could give them “a bad reputation” (even sexual tendencies). Hollywood has always lived on the illusion of glamor and worldly scandals had no place in that world of glitter, finery and apparent heterosexual perfection.

But then came the 21st century with its informative immediacy, the virality of the networks and an audience that turns their opinion into firm trends. And in this new panorama emerged a culture of heavy-handed cancellation, the outright rejection of abusers after the #MeToo movement and the professional debacle of Johnny Depp.

However, the scandal surrounding the actor has two protagonists: he and his ex, Amber heard. Both accuse each other of physical abuse. Each one has a disparate version of events that he names them as victims, and yet, Depp is the only one who is paying with his career. What accounts for this difference?

Jordan Strauss; Gtres

Johnny Depp was one of the most acclaimed actors in the industry, one of the highest paid and with a legion of fans that spanned the entire world. And when his ex-wife accused him of alleged mistreatment during the divorce lawsuit in 2016, the industry stood by by giving him a delivery of more than Pirates of the Caribbean, I participate in Murder on the Orient Express and almost steals all the limelight in Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald. And it is that, at the time of filming, the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the consequent change of social intolerance towards any character accused of abuse had not yet been uncovered.

But everything changed in November 2020 when a British judge agreed with The Sun newspaper when he used the description “women puncher”To refer to Johnny Depp in an article. The judge pointed out that 12 of the 14 situations of violence described by Amber Heard that supported this reference were “substantially true ”, and then Warner Bros. asked the actor to quit the sequel to Fantastic Animals that were already rolling.

He continues to deny having abused Amber and maintains from the beginning that she was the abuser in the relationship. Moreover, Johnny previously assured that it is a campaign orchestrated by her to give herself good publicity as a star of Aquaman. In addition to the lost lawsuit in the UK – which the actor recently appealed but was rejected – Johnny also sued his ex for libel in Virginia following an editorial piece Amber published in The Washington Post in 2018. In the article, the actress writes of her experience as a survivor of an abusive relationship without naming Depp, but with enough coincidences to link him. The actor asks for $ 50 million in his lawsuit but, due to the pandemic, the trial has been postponed until April 2022.

Anyone who has followed the first trial between last October and November will remember the headlines that filled the networks. Testimonies and videos that assured that Amber Heard did not show injuries after sentencing that she had suffered previous abuse; witnesses who said they witnessed verbal abuse by the actress towards him and audio recordings where Heard allegedly admitted to hitting Depp. Alcohol and drugs came to the fore on several occasions in the trial, especially when it came to accusing Johnny Depp of allegedly acting violent and forgetting it later. Messages, videos and witnesses were also presented against him.

The verdict of Judge Mr. Justice Nicol accepted 12 of the 14 incidents described by the publisher responsible for The Sun, NGN, which would prove Depp’s alleged abuses against Amber. She dismissed it as a fabricated campaign against her and accepted that telling her story had been damaging to Amber Heard’s career and activism. In a matter of hours, Depp announced his resignation from the Fantastic Animals saga on Instagram, but repeating his innocence and his desire to prove it, and in recent months he has had no new projects underway. What’s more, it was rumored that he would be looking for minor productions or independent cinema.

Fans were quick to defend him, calling for a boycott of the next installment of the Harry Potter prequel saga – which replaced him with Mads Mikkelsen – and signing petitions for Warner Bros. to fire Amber from Aquaman 2. One of them has 1.8 million signatures.

The campaign against Amber Heard went viral to the point that rumors of firing emerged on several occasions. The actress played Mera in the first film of 2018 and always planned to return to the second. However, many wonder why Johnny Depp is experiencing the outright cancellation and Amber Heard continues with projects, when she was also accused of abuse. There are those who believe that the situation does not cut them with the same scissors, banishing Johnny who claims to be a victim and keeping Heard between Hollywood projects, such as the series The Stand and Aquaman 2, when there are also accusations against him.

On the one hand, he could speculate that Johnny would have suffered the consequences of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The #MeToo movement’s efforts to expose the industry’s abusers have led to many accused men not having the benefit of the doubt, falling into outright exile. Without going any further, in recent weeks it happened with Joss Whedon and Armie Hammer. There are no court rulings or investigations that have reached a conclusion yet, but the testimony of the victims of the alleged abuses of power of one and extreme mistreatment of the other have buried them as Hollywood characters.

However, in this case there is a greater reality that would explain the professional difference that exists between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: a judicial decision weighs on him. Whether his fans like it or not, the British judge allowed a newspaper to refer to him as a “female abuser” in his ruling. In Amber’s case there is no sentence. The lawsuit focused on trying to remove the label on Depp, and although testimony was presented against Amber calling her an abuser, the intent of the trial was not to prove that Amber was.

There are rumors that Warner Bros. would be considering removing scenes from the actress in Aquaman 2 in an attempt to ward off a future scandal (via WeGotThisCovered). After all, the next trial will be held in April 2022 and the film would be released in December of the same year. If Amber gets splashed out of the trial, the controversy would bounce back into the movie as well.

In this trial, they will try again to prove who was the abuser of the two since in the lawsuit, Depp directly accuses her of being the author of the abuses.

