Why does Keanu Reeves wear a duck on his head? Three curiosities of the trailer for “Matrix Resurrections”

The most desired movie of the year has already started the countdown to its premiere. We just saw the first trailer for Matrix Resurrection, the fourth in the saga starring Keanu Reeves, and things promise: a return to the origins and a tremendous sci-fi cocktail and spectacular scenes.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to their mythical characters from the 90s, Neo and Trinity. The film is directed this time alone by one of the two Wachowski sisters, Lana, who dazzled the world with Matrix in 1999.

Keanu Reeves in Matrix ResurrectionWarner Bros

The trailer begins with a bearded Keanu Reeves (as we have seen him in reality lately) who goes to a psychiatrist to tell him a series of dreams that seem to allude to a past that he does not know or has been erased. His unconscious tells him of a resistance movement against a powerful artificial intelligence (The Matrix) where he is called to become the leader and messiah. Thus, Neo rediscovers that the real world is just a fiction created by an omnipotent computer.

A yellow rubber duck on Keanu’s head

In 1992, a cargo ship covering the route between Hong Kong and Tacoma, Washington, lost twelve giant containers offshore. One of them carried, among other toys, almost 30,000 yellow rubber ducks. A storm caused the container to open and the water tore apart the cardboard boxes, causing thousands of ducklings to drift in the ocean.

Almost a year later, some of those ducklings turned up on an Alaskan beach. Attracted by the event, two university researchers began to reconstruct the path of the ducklings, which began to appear on the coasts of the world carried by ocean currents.

Did Keanu Reeves know this story when he put the rubber ducky on his head for a curious scene from The Matrix Resurrection? What does this gesture symbolize? In the trailer this scene points to a revelation, since when Keanu sees the reflection of his image in a mirror and later gets into a bathtub with a yellow duck on his head, it is when he realizes that something is happening and he may be the one spiritual leader He must fight The Matrix.

More curious scenes: Alice’s White Rabbit

Neo and Trinity meet in a cafeteria, shake hands and feel that they have known each other before. “Do we know each other?” Says the character played by Carrie-Anne Moss.

At the end of The Matrix Revolutions, released in 2003, Neo seems to die, so this scene may indicate that the Neo from Matrix Resurrection it’s kind of a variation on the original character. Anyway, things of the Matrix philosophy. It is also possible that Neo’s memories are blocked by blue pills, and he is not able to regain his identity until, as seen in another scene, he stops taking the pills and takes a red one.

On the other hand, in another scene we can see a new reference to Alice in Wonderland, Lewis Carroll’s novel that is a constant inspiration in the Matrix saga. The book reappears in an image from the trailer, as well as a white rabbit in the form of a tattoo on one of the characters. Also, the hypnotic song in the trailer is “White Rabbit”, a 1967 psychedelic hymn by the band Jefferson Airplane.