Why did Emily Blunt ignore Dwayne Johnson?

Emily Blunt was freaked out by the way Dwayne Johnson invited her to be a part of Jungle Cruise

Jungle cruise is the next Disney movie completely inspired by one of the most iconic attractions in the theme park of Disneyland. Dwayne Johnson, in addition to starring in the story, served as executive producer and was very close to the creative process, and according to what he told us in Press conference, he committed himself as much as he could to character creation, so that his story arcs and his personality were poignant in an epic adventure that will expand and further the tourist attraction.

Johnson actually coordinated with Disney’s creative team to ensure that everyone was comfortable with the story. But once the project was created, what most interested him was finding the right protagonists. “Once we were all happy with the direction Jungle Cruise was going, the next task was to find the right cast. Fortunately, I already knew who was going to be perfect to be the protagonist of the story: Emily Blunt ”.

The Rock says that from the first moment he knew that the star of A Quiet Place She was perfect for co-starring in the film, so he immediately decided to send her a video proposing the job. But according to Emily Blunt, his proposal was so aggressive that she decided to ignore his message for several days.

“He sent me a 25 minute video. 25 minutes! Where it said that I had to participate in the Jungle Cruise because there was no one else who could do it. I mean, calm down, man! I felt very aggressive, that’s why I needed several days to decide “

Laughing, Dwayne Johnson said that all he was doing was giving her the opportunity to play a female version of Indiana Jones, and that the response he received was to be ignored for at least 2 weeks. But Blunt wasn’t really impressed by that way of looking at what happened: “Before any character, what interests me is to see what he is like, what he offers and how he can connect with me. So first I had to read the script, which also came to me unexpectedly ”.

“But did you really have to ghost me for days to do that?” Dwayne Johnson ended up asking him. Fortunately, the character of Lily houghton It ended up moving the actress because she assures that, underneath all the adventure, CGI and adventures, in the end her character offers a perspective on the value of family and love. In addition, the chemistry between the two artists is undeniable and they have managed to transfer it behind the scenes, since they assure that after their experience together they are already good friends.

We can see Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson the next July 29 both in theaters and on Disney + through Premier Access.