Who is Pitbull Cruz? Record heading to fight against Gervonta Davis

The closing of this 2021 has prepared us a great boxing match, because the Mexican Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz will be measured against Gervonta davies, one of the best in the lightweight division and eFloyd Mayweather’s ‘protégé’, so it paints to be an epic combat.

It is important to note that the Pitbull Cruz was not the first rival from Gervonta davies for the fight of December 5th, since he it was going to be measured to Rolando Romero, American boxer who has perfect record in his history but the combat fell, so the Mexican was the ‘strong card’ to replace him.

The combat will take place this Sunday, December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, where the WBA lightweight world title, so the Mexican could make history if he comes out with his hand up.

Who is the Pitbull Cruz and what is his record?

Isaac Jonathan Cruz González, better known with the Pitbull, is a boxer from 23 years who was born in the Mexico City, The same that was encouraged by his father to enter the world of fists, and despite having a short career they already see him as one of the best.

In the lightweight division he is in the top 10 one of the best in the world, a fact that earned him to be chosen in this fight against Gervonta Davies.

Have a enviable track record from 22 wins, 1 draw and only 1 loss, where fifteen his triumphs have been for the KO route. Also this year he already achieved 2 victories after defeating his compatriot Francisco Vargas and Argentine Matías Romero, so he wants to close 2021 perfectly.

As if this were not the same Floyd mayweather has asked do not underestimate the mexican, since although Gervonta davies acts as favorite, he could surprise. “Cruz is a tough fighter. When this fight was confirmed I didn’t know much about CruzBut when I heard about him, I saw that I had faced guys like him. You cannot overlook any opponent, but especially one like Cruz “.

Finally one of the motivations largest of the Pitbull cross is his family, then he gets in the ring with the purpose of progress and sCarry forward his wife and son, something that will be vital to measure the pupil of Mayweather.