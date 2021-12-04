Who is Benjamín Galdames the player who rejected Chile to play for Mexico

Benjamín Galdames decided to represent Mexico over Chile. (Photo: IG / @ benjagaldames)

The player Benjamin Galdames, who is active in the Spanish Union of the Chilean First Division, will be summoned by first time with the Mexican team absolute for the friendly match against the whole of Chile in Texas, USA. The meeting will take place next Wednesday at Q2 Stadium and the young soccer player published on his social networks that he will be called by Gerardo Martino.

Even though the direction of the Mexican Soccer Federation has not officially made the call against the Andean team, it was Benjamin himself who, through his account of Instagram, broke the news with an image traveling to the Mexico City, in which the Mexican midfielder mentioned that he will be summoned and will join the concentration in the High Performance Center.

In addition to the above, in the publication you can see Galdames on top of a plane, accompanied by the phrase “Here we go” and three hearts with the colors of the Mexican flag. In addition, the player tagged the official account of the FMF.

With his incorporation, Galdames, who is called the Vidalcito would become another of the new faces of the Tri, where the debut of Carlos Acevedo and Marcelo Flores placeholder image, player who plays for him Arsenal from England in its lower categories. They will all have their first chance with the largest selection.

It should be remembered that both Galdames and Marcelo have already represented Mexico on the U-20 category. Young talents with Mexican nationality continue to appear for the next generational change at the end of world Cup from Qatar 2022.

Mexico will face Chile in a friendly on December 8 at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium. (Photo: Erich Schlegel / Reuters)

Benjamin has 20 years and was born in the Mexico City, was elected the best player in the U-17 category in 2018. He is the son of the Chilean soccer player, Pablo Galdames who was part of the Cruz Azul team that played in the final of the Libertadores Cup versus Boca Juniors.

“He has similarities with (Arturo) Vidal, because he is a player who goes to the ground, who recovers the ball, who heads well, has a good aerial game, is not afraid, plays as if he was in the neighborhood, loves football,” he said. Pablo Galdames.

On the other hand, the Chile selection he also intended to have Galdames for this match. He was even part of the pre-list from 44 players that the technician Martin Lasarte armed for the game against Mexico, also appears Nicolas Diaz, Jean Meneses, Sebastian Vegas and Diego Valdes.

The 18-year-old forward, Cade Cowell, has indicated that between the Mexican and the United States national teams, the one who gives him the most opportunities will be who he decides to represent. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez / Reuters)

The striker of barely 18 years, Cade cowell is another possibility for the Mexican National Team either in the team of Tata or in lower categories. The current footballer who plays in San Jose Earthquakes inside of Major League Soccer from USA, has not ruled out wearing the shirt of the Tricolor.

He indicated that for the Revelations Cup Mexico 2021 was wanted by people from the Mexican National Team, but could not attend the call for being in full season with San José. Cowell, has been part of the United States selection from the U16 and soon in the higher category, since it will be summoned to the friendly that they will have against Bosnia.

In addition to the above, Cade Cowell has played in Ballistic United Soccer Club Youth, Reno 1868 FC and in the San José Earthquakes. It is worth mentioning that his contract with the Quakes ends in December of this 2021 and your letter is valued at USD 5.6 million, also the players Oswaldo Alanís and Carlos Fierro they would end their employment relationship with the American institution.

KEEP READING:

Carlos Acevedo would be about to be Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper

#AntunaNoFirmes: the initiative of the fans to avoid the arrival of the rojiblanco to America

The FC Juárez agreement that could open a door for Mexican-Americans in Liga MX