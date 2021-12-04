WhatsApp: how to hide the last connection date for my contacts | App | Trick | Guide | Application | Mobile | Android | iOS | Mexico | SPORTS-PLAY

Have you already checked all the configuration options of WhatsApp? Well, if what you are looking for is to be a ghost contact for your friends or colleagues, it is only necessary to go through the privacy tab. There, you will find several functions that will prevent people from knowing about your activity in the app.

You can, for example, change the profile photo and configure who can see it. In turn, you can add, remove or configure who can read your contact information or who can add you to groups.

On this occasion, we will teach you the steps to prevent people from knowing the time of your last connection. In this way, you can prevent colleagues from sending you work during your break, thinking that you are not connected.

Of course, this entails a sacrifice. When activating the option, you will stop seeing the last connection time of your contacts. If you’re willing to give this back, just follow the setup steps.

First go to the application and make sure it is updated to the latest version. Next, enter the configuration section and go to ‘Account’; there, the first alternative to ‘Privacy’.

Only at the top can you configure the last time you connected. You can select to be seen by everyone, your contacts or no one.

WhatsApp: how to hide the last connection date for my contacts. (Photo: capture)

